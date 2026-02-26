EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor on the Run! Fears Grow Shamed Royal is Secretly Plotting to Hole Up With His Old Fixer in the Middle East to Dodge Justice

Andrew's former associate, David Stern, was named more than 7,400 times in the new batch of Epstein files – prompting what sources say is an "urgent hunt" to locate the German-born businessman now believed to be living in Abu Dhabi.

Andrew Windsor has sparked fears he is secretly plotting to evade justice over his Epstein links by hiding "under the coat-tails" of his former fixer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Businessman David Stern referred to Epstein as his 'boss' and a 'good friend' in private emails.

Emails also show Stern informing Epstein of Andrew's movements, referring to the former Duke of York as "PA" (Prince Andrew), and sharing itineraries and details of trade trips.

In a 2016 email cited in the files, Stern wrote to Epstein: "I am always on your team!" In other exchanges, Stern referred to Epstein as his "boss" and described him as a "good friend."

The newly released Epstein files put out by the U.S. justice department at the end of January show Stern corresponding extensively with Epstein over several years – even after Epstein's 2008 conviction for child s-- offenses and after Andrew publicly claimed to have ended contact with him.

Businessman Stern, 48, emerged in the documents as a close ally of both Andrew, 66, and the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on s---trafficking charges.

Stern requested Epstein become the godfather to his child in 2014.

The same year, Stern is said to have asked Epstein to become godfather to his child. Epstein declined, saying he already had one, adding: "As you know, for good and for bad, I always keep my word."

Stern's communications with Epstein appear to have continued after Andrew stepped down as Britain's trade envoy in July 2011. In 2014, Stern allegedly passed on birthday wishes from Andrew to Epstein and sent the pedophile a crude message showing champagne poured over a naked woman.

In one exchange, Stern wrote: "We have dinner on Sunday in Beijing with this p." The letter "p" is understood by investigators to have been used as a vile coded shorthand for young women in correspondence between Stern and Epstein.

Emails suggest Stern was making arrangements for many meetings during those trips, and that Epstein may have arranged introductions through Stern – a potential breach of government protocol.

Stern accompanied Andrew on multiple taxpayer-funded trade missions in September and October 2010, traveling to Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shenzhen while Andrew was serving as the U.K.'s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment.

Emails further reveal Stern secured "short notice" approval for Epstein's then-girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, 26 at the time, to visit Buckingham Palace in April 2016. Epstein thanked Stern, writing: "I appreciate what you have planned." Stern replied: "My pleasure. I am always on your team!!"

Sir Claude Hankes, a life member of St George's House, wrote in an email: "To suggest as you do… that Mr Stern is a contact of the Queen is absurd. The Queen does not have contacts, believe me. How anybody could have thought this defies logic. He may be known to the Duke of York."

He also joined the board of the St. George's House Trust, founded by Prince Philip in 1966, though he stepped down in November 2022.

Stern later became a director of Andrew's Pitch@Palace initiative in 2016 and was photographed sitting alongside Queen Elizabeth II at an event at St James's Palace that year.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

Authorities launched an 'urgent hunt' to locate Stern at his suspected residence in Abu Dhabi.

A source close to the investigation into Andrew's links to Epstein said: "The sheer frequency with which Stern's name appears in the files has immediately elevated him from a peripheral figure to someone investigators regard as central to understanding how these networks operated.

"When an individual is referenced more than 7,000 times, that is not incidental.

"Authorities now want a clear picture of what his involvement actually entailed – whether he was simply a facilitator, a conduit for information, or something more significant.

"As a result, there is an active effort underway to determine precisely where he is based and to assess whether he would be willing – or compelled – to cooperate with any formal inquiries."

Another insider said, "Because Stern is cited so extensively throughout the material, investigators increasingly see him as a key connective figure between Andrew and Epstein rather than a peripheral acquaintance.

"His correspondence suggests he was embedded in their communications and logistics at crucial moments. If he is indeed residing in Abu Dhabi, that introduces layers of legal and diplomatic complications when it comes to talking to him officially.

"Obtaining testimony or cooperation from someone outside U.K. jurisdiction – particularly in a region with different extradition frameworks – could make any attempt to question him far more challenging and time-consuming."

It is not known whether Stern remains in contact with Andrew, who has always denied wrongdoing in relation to his links with Epstein.

But another insider told us there are now "serious fears" Andrew may try to seek refuge with his former associate.

They added, "If Andrew manages to flee somewhere like Abu Dhabi, it will make investigating him further very difficult. He is now basically being looked at as a flight risk."

Andrew was released by police "under investigation" after they seized him last week on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office – an allegation linked to suggestions in the new Epstein files he passed sensitive information to the abuser while acting as a trade envoy to Britain.

The offense carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.