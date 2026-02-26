Hillary Clinton 'Storms Out' of Jeffrey Epstein Deposition After MAGA Mouthpiece Lauren Boebert Illegally Leaks Photo from Closed-Door Meeting
Feb. 26 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton reportedly stormed out of her long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein deposition, RadarOnline.com can report, after a photo of her testifying in the closed-off room was leaked by GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert.
The former Secretary of State soon returned to the table to continue her grilling, after earlier insisting she had never even met the s-- fiend.
Hillary Clinton's Photo Moment
One of the conditions for Clinton to testify before the House Oversight Committee was a lockdown on pictures of the sit-down.
But Boebert broke that rule when she sent a snap of the 78-year-old to right-wing influencer Benny Johnson, who immediately posted it on X.
Hillary could be seen in a blue dress, flanked by two other people, with a frustrated look on her face. Johnson noted in his caption: "This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy," before also revealing, "Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert."
While Clinton's deposition is being recorded, it is closed-door, and videos and a transcript of the deposition will be released only after they have been reviewed by attorneys.
After the leak, Clinton adviser Nick Merrill told reporters the hearing went off the record "while they figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress are violating House rules."
Lauren Boebert Could Face 'Repercussions'
After the delay, Representative Robert Garcia said someone needs to face consequences.
"The repercussions should come from the majority and Chairman Comer," the California Democrat told reporters.
"I mean, it was very clear that the leaked photo was sent out by a member. I think it's not hard to figure out what member that was by looking at the photo and the fact it was not just one photo, it was one photo and then a second post that also included a photo as well," he said, adding that it's "completely against the rules."
Johnson was quick to defend himself on X, tweeting: "Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post photo with credit." Boebert reposted the response comment and added, "Benny did nothing wrong. Proceeding with deposition."
Bill' Clinton's Next
Clinton's deposition was just the appetizer to Friday's main course, when former President Bill Clinton faces his own grilling. At today's hearing, the former first lady questioned why she was subpoenaed in the first place, given her lack of communication with Epstein.
In her opening statement, Hillary blasted the panel for calling her in "based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."
"Let me be as clear as I can," she added. "I do not."
"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities," she continued. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that."
'Partisan Political Theater'
Hillary continued to slam the deposition, which she and Bill fought vehemently against, calling it "partisan political theater."
"You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump's actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers," she said.
"This institutional failure is designed to protect one political party and one public official, rather than to seek truth and justice for the victims and survivors, as well as the public who also want to get to the bottom of this matter," Hillary declared. "My heart breaks for the survivors. And I am furious on their behalf."