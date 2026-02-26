Hillary Clinton 'Storms Out' of Jeffrey Epstein Deposition After MAGA Mouthpiece Lauren Boebert Illegally Leaks Photo from Closed-Door Meeting

The former Secretary of State soon returned to the table to continue her grilling , after earlier insisting she had never even met the s-- fiend.

Hillary Clinton reportedly stormed out of her long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein deposition, RadarOnline.com can report, after a photo of her testifying in the closed-off room was leaked by GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert .

While testifying, Hillary Clinton insisted she did not even know Epstein.

Hillary could be seen in a blue dress, flanked by two other people, with a frustrated look on her face. Johnson noted in his caption: "This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy," before also revealing, "Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert."

But Boebert broke that rule when she sent a snap of the 78-year-old to right-wing influencer Benny Johnson , who immediately posted it on X .

One of the conditions for Clinton to testify before the House Oversight Committee was a lockdown on pictures of the sit-down.

🚨BREAKING: The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee. This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy. Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert. pic.twitter.com/mPtUyA4u5i

After the leak, Clinton adviser Nick Merrill told reporters the hearing went off the record "while they figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress are violating House rules."

While Clinton's deposition is being recorded, it is closed-door, and videos and a transcript of the deposition will be released only after they have been reviewed by attorneys.

After the delay, Representative Robert Garcia said someone needs to face consequences.

"The repercussions should come from the majority and Chairman Comer," the California Democrat told reporters.

"I mean, it was very clear that the leaked photo was sent out by a member. I think it's not hard to figure out what member that was by looking at the photo and the fact it was not just one photo, it was one photo and then a second post that also included a photo as well," he said, adding that it's "completely against the rules."

Johnson was quick to defend himself on X, tweeting: "Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post photo with credit." Boebert reposted the response comment and added, "Benny did nothing wrong. Proceeding with deposition."