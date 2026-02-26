Pink Shuts Down Rumors She's Splitting From Husband Carey Hart and Urges Fans to Focus on Epstein Files and 'Misogyny in Sports'

"So I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know," Pink – born Alecia Beth Moore – said in a video posted to her Instagram. "I was wondering, would you also like to tell my children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware."

"Or, do you want to talk about some real news?" she asked. "Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you wanna talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports or how classy the women's hockey team is, or how eight of the 12 medals won in the Olympics this year for the U.S. were won by women?"