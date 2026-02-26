Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Pink

Pink Shuts Down Rumors She's Splitting From Husband Carey Hart and Urges Fans to Focus on Epstein Files and 'Misogyny in Sports'

Pink addressed rumors that she and her husband were separated on social media.
Source: MEGA

Pink addressed rumors that she and her husband were separated on social media.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pink had a fiery response after rumors swirled that she was getting divorced from her longtime husband, Carey Hart.

On Thursday, February 26, the "Who Knew" singer, 46, took to social media and sarcastically quipped that she was so grateful that she was able to learn about their supposed split online.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Pink mockingly asked if the Internet wanted to tell her kids about the rumored split.
Source: @Pink/Instagram

Pink mockingly asked if the Internet wanted to tell her kids about the rumored split.

"So I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know," Pink – born Alecia Beth Moore – said in a video posted to her Instagram. "I was wondering, would you also like to tell my children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware."

"Or, do you want to talk about some real news?" she asked. "Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you wanna talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports or how classy the women's hockey team is, or how eight of the 12 medals won in the Olympics this year for the U.S. were won by women?"

Article continues below advertisement

Pink has been married to Carey Hart since 2006.
Source: MEGA

Pink has been married to Carey Hart since 2006.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Khloe Kardashian and kids

Sisters Divided: Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's Banned Kids True, 7, and Tatum, 3, From Social Media — Unlike Kim's TikTok Crazed Children

Photo of David Gest and Liza Minnelli

EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's 'Dirty' Dying Dream Exposed After 79-Year-Old Revealed Marriage to Oddball David Gest Left Her Feeling Like a 'Prisoner'

Pink and Carey Hart share two kids together.
Source: MEGA

Pink and Carey Hart share two kids together.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.