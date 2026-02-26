Sisters Divided: Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's Banned Kids True, 7, and Tatum, 3, From Social Media — Unlike Kim's TikTok Crazed Children
Feb. 26 2026, Updated 5:06 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian dropped the major parenting bombshell that she doesn't allow her two young children to use social media or have internet access, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, said she believes kids shouldn't be on social media until their later teens, despite her 12-year-old niece, North West, constantly posting to TikTok.
Khloé Kardashian's Kids 'Don't Have the Internet in Any Way'
Kardashian said her kids understand that she has some level of fame because of the paparazzi who follow members of her family, but the children don't know the exact reason for the shutterbugs as they've never read about their mom online.
"It's strange, but that's the norm. They're not questioning it," the Good American founder shared about the paps, adding that so many people take photos of one another in public these days that it isn't too confusing for the kids.
"And they don't have social media," she added. "They don't have the internet in any way. My kids don't have Google. They don't have anything like that. So they don't even know what that means. Like, they don't know what a paparazzi is."
Children 'Should Not Be on Social Media'
"I don't believe kids – my son is three, my daughter's seven and a half – they should not be on social media in my opinion. They don't need to know about the internet," Kardashian continued on the February 25 episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast.
"When they think, like my daughter will be like, 'I want to film a TikTok.' They don't know what TikTok is cause I never talk about TikTok," the reality star confessed. "They think that means a dancing video, and so we'll just film dancing, and that's them dancing on my tables and just having fun."
'They're Not on TikTok'
While Khloé has shared TikTok videos featuring her kids and her niece Dream Kardashian, she said the children don't know that the rest of the world is seeing them.
"Oh, there's this innocent, cute chicken banana dance, for example. And I'm like, 'Let's play to this.' And like I'll show them I'm like, 'We're going to dance to this video.' And that's what I do," she said of the content fans see. "But they're not on TikTok. They're not scrolling through things."
Khloé's Social Media Ban for Her Kids Is the Opposite of Sister Kim
One significant way Khloé has kept her kids off social media is by not allowing them to have smartphones – something that is completely out of the question for True until at least 2030.
"True's golden birthday is the 12th. So, April 12th. So, I told her we can discuss her getting a phone on her 12th birthday," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained.
"That doesn't mean she'll get social media. That means she gets a phone," the protective mom declared.
She added, "I don't think kids should have social media until I mean I would love 16, 17, but a phone we're discussing on her 12th birthday."
It stands in stark contrast to how her much more permissive sister, Kim Kardashian, has allowed her daughter, North, to become a TikTok star with 21 million followers
Even though the account is "managed by an adult," the tween shares multiple videos per day, showcasing brightly colored wigs, skin piercings, fake grills, wild filters, and more.