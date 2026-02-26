Sisters Divided: Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's Banned Kids True, 7, and Tatum, 3, From Social Media — Unlike Kim's TikTok Crazed Children

Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson , said she believes kids shouldn't be on social media until their later teens, despite her 12-year-old niece, North West , constantly posting to TikTok.

Khloé Kardashian dropped the major parenting bombshell that she doesn't allow her two young children to use social media or have internet access, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kardashian said her kids understand that she has some level of fame because of the paparazzi who follow members of her family, but the children don't know the exact reason for the shutterbugs as they've never read about their mom online.

"It's strange, but that's the norm. They're not questioning it," the Good American founder shared about the paps, adding that so many people take photos of one another in public these days that it isn't too confusing for the kids.

"And they don't have social media," she added. "They don't have the internet in any way. My kids don't have Google. They don't have anything like that. So they don't even know what that means. Like, they don't know what a paparazzi is."