EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Destroyed' Palace Working Morale and Left Staff Members 'Deeply Unhappy to the Point of Walking Away'

"(William and Catherine) had assembled a happy team and cultivated a good working environment that was being actively destroyed on a daily basis. People were being ground down by both Meghan and Harry," a palace insider told author Russell Myers for his new biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story.

Another source claimed Harry was "overblown" in his claim William got physical with his brother during an argument over how "rude" and "difficult" Markle was toward staffers. The Duke of Sussex described the incident in his inflammatory 2023 memoir, Spare, alleging that his brother pushed him into a dog food bowl on the floor and broke his necklace.

"It was a cheap shot [from Harry] to present such an argument. Tensions were running very high, and yes, there certainly were cross words exchanged that, on reflection, were regrettable, but the prince [William] is adamant there was no physical violence," the insider shared.