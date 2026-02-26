EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's 'Unbelievably Egotistical' Staff Move Revealed as Epstein Scandal Grows
Brazen Andrew Windsor is ordering royal staff to address him as "Sir" despite the loss of his HRH, prince, and duke titles – a move insiders have told RadarOnline.com is "unbelievably egotistical" as the Epstein scandal roars around him.
The former prince, 66, arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office, is currently staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate – once the retirement home of Prince Philip – while renovations continue at nearby Marsh Farm, his intended permanent residence.
Following his spectacular fall from grace and removal from royal duties in 2022, Windsor has been informed he will retain only a skeleton household staff consisting of a chef and a valet when he relocates. Until then, his company is limited to police protection officers and his seven dogs, including two corgis that belonged to the late Queen.
It is understood staff sought guidance on how to address him after his titles were stripped by King Charles, 76.
One source said: "Andrew has lost his HRH, prince and duke titles and so staff, who didn't know how to correctly address him, have been instructed that he is still to be called 'Sir' – at Andrew's request! It is being framed as a demand from the King, but it is not."
Andrew Windsor 'Clinging' to His Royal Status
At Royal Lodge in Windsor, Andrew previously enjoyed a retinue of valets, chefs, butlers, housemaids, and cleaners – as well as extensive support when residing at Buckingham Palace.
Plans for his scaled-down household at Marsh Farm have been delayed, with work on the property reportedly stalled despite security fencing, new doors, and Sky TV having been installed. Charles is said to be funding the renovation privately, and taxpayer money is understood not to be being used for his legal defense.
Insiders close to the royal estate described the insistence on "Sir" as symptomatic of a lingering sense of entitlement.
A senior royal insider said, "There is a perception among staff that this is someone who has lost his public role but is clinging to the trappings of status. Being addressed as 'Sir' may seem minor, but in this context it feels like an assertion of rank that no longer exists."
'Morale Among Royal Staff Is Now Hugely Fragile'
A former courtier also hit out: "Morale among royal staff is now hugely fragile. Some staff were previously given the option to refuse to serve Andrew if they felt uncomfortable. Now they are being told to maintain formal modes of address. It has not gone unnoticed."
Another palace source said, "The reduction of Andrew's staff to a cook and a valet is a dramatic shift from the lifestyle he once had. But even within that downsizing, there is an expectation of deference. That contradiction is what many find difficult."
Windsor paid a reported $15million settlement in 2022 to Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sleeping with her when she was a teen – allegations he has always denied. Fresh scrutiny has followed the emergence of emails in the Epstein files relating to his time as U.K. trade envoy.
Last week, officers arrived at Wood Farm at 8 am on the ex-Duke of York's 66th birthday. After almost 12 hours in custody at a Norfolk police station, he returned looking visibly shaken.
Thames Valley Police detectives have continued searches at Royal Lodge.