EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's 'Unbelievably Egotistical' Staff Move Revealed as Epstein Scandal Grows

Following his spectacular fall from grace and removal from royal duties in 2022, Windsor has been informed he will retain only a skeleton household staff consisting of a chef and a valet when he relocates. Until then, his company is limited to police protection officers and his seven dogs, including two corgis that belonged to the late Queen.

It is understood staff sought guidance on how to address him after his titles were stripped by King Charles, 76.

One source said: "Andrew has lost his HRH, prince and duke titles and so staff, who didn't know how to correctly address him, have been instructed that he is still to be called 'Sir' – at Andrew's request! It is being framed as a demand from the King, but it is not."