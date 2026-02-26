EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle is Now Being Trolled Simply for Wearing Wrinkled Trousers on 'Faux-Royal Power Trip' to Jordan

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, joined her husband, 41, for a surprise two-day visit to the Middle Eastern country aimed at highlighting humanitarian efforts supporting Syrians and Palestinians who have sought refuge there.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle has found herself the target of online mockery – simply for stepping out in visibly creased linen trousers during what critics have branded a "faux royal power trip" to Jordan with Prince Harry .

The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry for a surprise two-day humanitarian visit to Jordan.

Harry and Meghan's visit aims to highlight the humanitarian efforts by the Jordanian authorities and a range of agencies supporting the health and wellbeing of Syrians and Palestinians who have sought sanctuary in Jordan over the decades. But Markle's humanitarian motives fell short during the first day of the "fake-royal" tour, as fans were more interested in how her clothing looked.

Despite the focus on displacement and welfare, social media commentary fixated on Meghan's crumpled outfit – consisting of beige wide-legged trousers, a khaki top, brown shoes and a white shirt – with particular attention paid to the wrinkles in the linen fabric.

She and Harry visited a refugee camp, where they played soccer with Syrian children and met aid workers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fly to Jordan to visit Palestinian refugees. When will they meeting the victims of October 7th? When will they be meeting former hostages? When will they be meeting the Israeli children who have been orphaned? pic.twitter.com/tejww890CQ

Critics mocked Meghan Markle for wearing visibly creased linen trousers during the trip.

Photographs from the visit show Meghan dressed casually as she joined children for a kickabout. However, several users on X seized on the creases in her trousers.

One sneered she looked like "Duchess Wrinkle Pants."

Another joked: "Wrinkle, wrinkle little star, how I wonder what you are…" and a third commented: "Neither Diana nor Princess Catherine would dress in a wrinkled mess."

A fourth added: "Same old cosplay, different day but always consistently wrinkled and grubby."

Criticism continued across platforms. One online user wrote: "What the h--- is she wearing? Paper bags for pants!"

Another said: "The state of it. The creased trousers. The white shirt that looks like she should be in a laboratory, the brand new shoes."

Yet another troll vented: "What's with the sweat stain on the front of the pants? What a hot mess."