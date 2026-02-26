EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle is Now Being Trolled Simply for Wearing Wrinkled Trousers on 'Faux-Royal Power Trip' to Jordan
Feb. 26 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle has found herself the target of online mockery – simply for stepping out in visibly creased linen trousers during what critics have branded a "faux royal power trip" to Jordan with Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, joined her husband, 41, for a surprise two-day visit to the Middle Eastern country aimed at highlighting humanitarian efforts supporting Syrians and Palestinians who have sought refuge there.
She and Harry visited a refugee camp, where they played soccer with Syrian children and met aid workers.
Despite the focus on displacement and welfare, social media commentary fixated on Meghan's crumpled outfit – consisting of beige wide-legged trousers, a khaki top, brown shoes and a white shirt – with particular attention paid to the wrinkles in the linen fabric.
Harry and Meghan's visit aims to highlight the humanitarian efforts by the Jordanian authorities and a range of agencies supporting the health and wellbeing of Syrians and Palestinians who have sought sanctuary in Jordan over the decades. But Markle's humanitarian motives fell short during the first day of the "fake-royal" tour, as fans were more interested in how her clothing looked.
'Duchess Wrinkle Pants'
Photographs from the visit show Meghan dressed casually as she joined children for a kickabout. However, several users on X seized on the creases in her trousers.
One sneered she looked like "Duchess Wrinkle Pants."
Another joked: "Wrinkle, wrinkle little star, how I wonder what you are…" and a third commented: "Neither Diana nor Princess Catherine would dress in a wrinkled mess."
A fourth added: "Same old cosplay, different day but always consistently wrinkled and grubby."
Criticism continued across platforms. One online user wrote: "What the h--- is she wearing? Paper bags for pants!"
Another said: "The state of it. The creased trousers. The white shirt that looks like she should be in a laboratory, the brand new shoes."
Yet another troll vented: "What's with the sweat stain on the front of the pants? What a hot mess."
Comparisons to Diana Fuel Double Standard Debate
A royal commentator said the reaction reflects the persistent scrutiny Meghan faces.
"She is being trolled for attempting a relaxed, accessible look that inevitably invites comparison to Princess Diana's off-duty style," they said.
"Diana could step out in sweatshirts and cycling shorts and be hailed as effortlessly chic. Meghan tries to channel something similarly casual and is accused of sloppiness."
Another source close to the Sussexes said: "This was a working visit to a refugee camp in hot conditions. Linen creases – that is the nature of the fabric. The obsession with a few wrinkles rather than the humanitarian focus says more about the online culture than it does about Meghan."
One media analyst said: "There is a huge double standard at play here. Meghan is often accused of trying to emulate Diana when she dresses down – but she is also mocked if she appears too polished. It creates a no-win scenario that fuels bile online."
Supporters were quick to defend Meghan. One fan wrote online: "So BEAUTIFUL."
Another gushed: "Gorgeous as always," while a third commented: "A natural beauty."
The Jordan trip marks Markle and Harry's latest international engagement outside formal royal duties since stepping back as working royals in 2020, which has led to critics branding their trips "pseudo" and "faux" versions of official royal tours. Their itinerary included meetings with local organizations and further visits connected to refugee welfare initiatives.
A source said: "The debate over Markle's creased trousers shows how even minor sartorial details can eclipse the stated purpose of high-profile humanitarian appearances – particularly when comparisons to the late Princess Diana remain an ever-present undercurrent."