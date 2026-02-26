Tucker Carlson Show Was 'Effectively a Senior Advisor' to Trump in His First Term, Book Claims — 'You Can't Work in This White House and Not Watch'

However, journalist Brian Stelter claimed it was Carlson's ego that eventually led to him being dropped from the network.

"He committed the cardinal Fox sin of acting like he was bigger than the network he was on," Stelter wrote in his 2023 book, Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy.

"His brand, weird as it was, revolved around the idea that he could call anyone the C-word, or anything else, at any time. He could say anything, do anything, and never be held accountable, so long as he commanded the attention and affection of millions," one excerpt from the book read. "In truth, Carlson had alienated so many people, instigated so many internal and external scandals, fanned so many flames of ugliness, that his firing was inevitable."

"It wasn’t one thing," Stelter added. "It was everything."