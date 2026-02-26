Trump Tried to Set Up Daughter Ivanka With NFL Legend Tom Brady — Prez Told Son-in-Law Jared Kushner He 'Wasn't Even Close' to His First Choice in Mortifying Moment

According to Newsom, Donald said that Brady – who was single at the time, as this was prior to his marriage to Gisele Bündchen – "expressed an interest" in dating Ivanka and asked him for her phone number after they met at a social function.

"Trump gave it to him. Brady called Ivanka and left a message, but she never called him back," Newsom writes in the tell-all. "Soon after, Brady related the snub to Trump, who then called his daughter, wondering what was up."

'"I said, Jesus, you know, Tom Brady. What the h--- is going on? Why aren't you calling this guy back?" the governor recalls Donald saying to him. "And she tells me, 'Oh, I'm in love.' What do you mean you're in love? And that's when she mentions this guy. This guy right here. "