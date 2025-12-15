Trump Pleads With Woman to 'Turn Around for the Camera' and Claims She Looks Just Like Daughter Ivanka in Awkward Moment — 'It's a Compliment!'

"Has anyone ever told you that?" he asked. "I’m looking and saying, 'Is that Ivanka?'"

"Can you just turn around for the camera?" requested the POTUS.

"Doesn’t she look like Ivanka? It’s the most unbelievable thing," the businessman continued to rave. "You look just like Ivanka, which is a great compliment, actually."

A video of the incident showed a woman with blonde hair, but the footage didn't reveal her face.