Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Pleads With Woman to 'Turn Around for the Camera' and Claims She Looks Just Like Daughter Ivanka in Awkward Moment — 'It's a Compliment!'

Split photo of Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump said telling someone they look like his daughter Ivanka is a 'compliment.'

Profile Image

Dec. 15 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump stopped in his tracks mid-speech when he noticed a woman who resembled his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Sunday, December 15, the controversial president was giving a holiday greeting at the White House when he changed topics and told the lady, "Boy, you look like Ivanka."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls Out Woman Who Looks Like Ivanka

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of While giving a speech for the holidays, Donald Trump called out a woman in the crowd who looked like daughter Ivanka.
Source: mega

While giving a speech for the holidays, Trump called out a woman in the crowd who looked like daughter Ivanka.

"Has anyone ever told you that?" he asked. "I’m looking and saying, 'Is that Ivanka?'"

"Can you just turn around for the camera?" requested the POTUS.

"Doesn’t she look like Ivanka? It’s the most unbelievable thing," the businessman continued to rave. "You look just like Ivanka, which is a great compliment, actually."

A video of the incident showed a woman with blonde hair, but the footage didn't reveal her face.

Article continues below advertisement

The President's Awkward Comments About His Daughter's Looks Revealed

Source: @Roshan_Rinaldi/x

The president asked the Ivanka lookalike 'to turn around for the camera.'

The president has never shied away from gushing over his daughter's looks, even when it may have crossed the line.

In October 2006, Howard Stern told Trump that his eldest daughter looked "more voluptuous than ever" and shockingly asked if she had gone under the knife to get implants.

The father-of-five shot down the question and said, "She’s actually always been very voluptuous. She’s tall, she’s almost 6 feet tall, and she’s an amazing beauty."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Ivanka Trump Have Plastic Surgery?

Photo of Ivanka Trump's appearance on CNBC in September sparked plastic surgery accusations.
Source: cnbc

Ivanka Trump's appearance on CNBC in September sparked plastic surgery accusations.

Though the former fashion designer may have been all natural then, Radar reported how she sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors with her appearance on CNBC in September.

"Ivanka’s face now carries more central fullness, particularly in the cheeks and under-eye area, a common result when mid-face fillers are recently placed or still in their integration phase," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a Beverly Hills triple board-certified plastic surgeon who has not treated Ivanka, told Radar.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of A plastic surgeon speculated that the mom-of-three may have had work done on her lower face.
Source: mega

A plastic surgeon speculated the mom-of-three may have had work done on her lower face.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Whoopi Goldberg, Donald Trump and Rob Reiner

'Can You Get Any Lower?' — Whoopi Goldberg and 'The View' Co-hosts Slam Trump's 'Disgusting' Response to Rob Reiner's Death... After Prez Claimed Late Director Was 'Obsessed' With Him

Photo of Usha and JD Vance

JD Vance's Wife Usha Reveals She 'Misses Things' From Old Life and Admits Only Wearing Wedding Ring 'Sometimes'... as Rumors Marriage to Veep Is Crumbling Ramp Up

"The softness along her jawline suggests either masseter relaxation or filler around the lower face, both of which can reduce the sharper, angular look she had last year," the expert continued. "If she recently underwent volumizing treatments, some of the puffiness may simply reflect early-stage swelling; results often refine and settle over several weeks."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The POTUS called his eldest daughter 'voluptuous' in 2006.
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

The POTUS called his eldest daughter 'voluptuous' in 2006.

"What viewers interpret as ‘puffiness’ is often a combination of aesthetic strategy, camera lighting, and timing, not necessarily a permanent change," he stated.

In addition, Dr. Hovsepian said Ivanka's mug may have looked different due to factors such as lighting and "professional contouring makeup," which "can exaggerate fullness while blurring angular definition."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.