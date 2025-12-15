Trump Pleads With Woman to 'Turn Around for the Camera' and Claims She Looks Just Like Daughter Ivanka in Awkward Moment — 'It's a Compliment!'
Dec. 15 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump stopped in his tracks mid-speech when he noticed a woman who resembled his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sunday, December 15, the controversial president was giving a holiday greeting at the White House when he changed topics and told the lady, "Boy, you look like Ivanka."
Donald Trump Calls Out Woman Who Looks Like Ivanka
"Has anyone ever told you that?" he asked. "I’m looking and saying, 'Is that Ivanka?'"
"Can you just turn around for the camera?" requested the POTUS.
"Doesn’t she look like Ivanka? It’s the most unbelievable thing," the businessman continued to rave. "You look just like Ivanka, which is a great compliment, actually."
A video of the incident showed a woman with blonde hair, but the footage didn't reveal her face.
The President's Awkward Comments About His Daughter's Looks Revealed
The president has never shied away from gushing over his daughter's looks, even when it may have crossed the line.
In October 2006, Howard Stern told Trump that his eldest daughter looked "more voluptuous than ever" and shockingly asked if she had gone under the knife to get implants.
The father-of-five shot down the question and said, "She’s actually always been very voluptuous. She’s tall, she’s almost 6 feet tall, and she’s an amazing beauty."
Did Ivanka Trump Have Plastic Surgery?
Though the former fashion designer may have been all natural then, Radar reported how she sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors with her appearance on CNBC in September.
"Ivanka’s face now carries more central fullness, particularly in the cheeks and under-eye area, a common result when mid-face fillers are recently placed or still in their integration phase," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a Beverly Hills triple board-certified plastic surgeon who has not treated Ivanka, told Radar.
'Can You Get Any Lower?' — Whoopi Goldberg and 'The View' Co-hosts Slam Trump's 'Disgusting' Response to Rob Reiner's Death... After Prez Claimed Late Director Was 'Obsessed' With Him
"The softness along her jawline suggests either masseter relaxation or filler around the lower face, both of which can reduce the sharper, angular look she had last year," the expert continued. "If she recently underwent volumizing treatments, some of the puffiness may simply reflect early-stage swelling; results often refine and settle over several weeks."
"What viewers interpret as ‘puffiness’ is often a combination of aesthetic strategy, camera lighting, and timing, not necessarily a permanent change," he stated.
In addition, Dr. Hovsepian said Ivanka's mug may have looked different due to factors such as lighting and "professional contouring makeup," which "can exaggerate fullness while blurring angular definition."