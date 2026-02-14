EXCLUSIVE: Tucker Carlson Admits 'FOX News Made Me Fat' as Radar Delves into His Shocking Slimdown
Feb. 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Former Fox News heavyweight Tucker Carlson – who's now a shadow of his former self – has blasted the network for making him "fat," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old right-winger has dropped a whopping 40 pounds from his once 200-pound frame and blames working at Fox for taking a tremendous toll on his health.
From Primetime King To Complaints
"I just got fat," he whined while discussing his time there with fellow former anchor Clayton Morris on his podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show. "It's incredibly hard physically. It's just the hardest job I ever had."
Carlson worked at Fox for 14 years, six of them hosting his own show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.
He lost his massive bully pulpit after the network was forced to pony up nearly $800million to Dominion Voting Systems in a high-profile lawsuit and damning text messages revealed he'd called President Donald Trump a "liar."
But according to one media maven, the political pundit was fired in 2023 for getting too big for his britches.
Too Big For Fox
"He committed the cardinal Fox sin of acting like he was bigger than the network he was on," journalist Brian Stelter wrote in the book Network of Lies.
After getting the boot, Carlson launched his own online subscription platform and publicly insisted he was happier than ever.
But insiders insisted the reach and influence do not come close to his Fox spotlight and his estrangement from President Trump has pushed him too far.
Pride Masks Private Breakdown
"Tucker is too proud to admit defeat but privately he's falling apart," said a source.
"Everyone in his orbit knows it. The stress of this fight has eaten him alive. He barely looks like himself anymore.
"He's desperate to secure his relationship with the president, and the pressure is crushing. He's terrified of fading away, but he can't throw in the towel."