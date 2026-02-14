EXCLUSIVE: Tucker Carlson Admits 'FOX News Made Me Fat' as Radar Delves into His Shocking Slimdown

"I just got fat," he whined while discussing his time there with fellow former anchor Clayton Morris on his podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show. "It's incredibly hard physically. It's just the hardest job I ever had."

Carlson worked at Fox for 14 years, six of them hosting his own show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

He lost his massive bully pulpit after the network was forced to pony up nearly $800million to Dominion Voting Systems in a high-profile lawsuit and damning text messages revealed he'd called President Donald Trump a "liar."

But according to one media maven, the political pundit was fired in 2023 for getting too big for his britches.