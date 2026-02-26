Trump's Medical Results Exposed — Press. Sec Karoline Leavitt Reveals Details About The Don's Abdominal and Cardiovascular Imaging Tests Amid Health Fears
Feb. 26 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt has revealed Donald Trump's MRI results during a press briefing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president had previously promised to reveal the results following rumors he was suffering from dementia.
'Perfectly Normal'
Leavitt provided the press with a "summary from the President’s physician."
She noted advanced imaging was performed as part of his comprehensive physical, as men of his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.
"President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal," she boasted.
Leavitt revealed the exam showed no evidence of "arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels."
As far as Trump’s heart chambers, they were "normal in size," and the vessel walls appeared "smooth and healthy," showing “no signs of inflammation or clotting." "Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health," she added.
As far as Trump’s abdominal imaging, Leavitt revealed the results were also "perfectly normal" as "all major organs" appeared “healthy and well profused."
"Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns," she elaborated.
Leavitt concluded, addressing the results of Trump's MRI, boasting it "confirms that he remains in excellent overall health."
Donald Trump's Health Is 'Getting Worse'
While Trump and the White House have continued to claim he's in great health, there have been concerns regarding his cognitive and physical health.
Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for NBC News and former Chief Medical Officer at Amazon, previously shared he believes Trump's health is "getting worse" as of January.
While Dr. Gupta had not been privy to Trump's medical records, he alleged that, at times, Trump has had difficulty expressing his thoughts or regulating his speech.
"The fact that he has inattention, he loses his train of thought," he explained. "Everybody is describing these speeches as meandering, covering 30 different topics in the course of, say, 2 minutes."
Trump's White House Claims Lawrence O'Donnell Is a 'Total Disgrace to His Family' After MS NOW Host Accuses Prez of Suffering From Dementia
All Eyes on Donald Trump's Bruises and Cankles
As Radar previously reported, Trump's hand bruising has also been under scrutiny for some time, with him appearing to cover it up with makeup in November 2025 when he appeared at an NFL game, and posed for a picture with Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris
Leavitt brushed off questions about his hand bruising when asked by a media outlet.
"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she stated at the time.
In July 2025, she discussed his bruising again, claiming he was a "man of the people."
"And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day," she said.
Trump's cankles have also been a topic of speculation. On February 1, he appeared to be unsteady in a video when he arrived in Washington, D.C. via Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
When looking down at his ankles, they seem enlarged, and his left appears bigger than his right.