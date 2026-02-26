Trump's Medical Results Exposed — Press. Sec Karoline Leavitt Reveals Details About The Don's Abdominal and Cardiovascular Imaging Tests Amid Health Fears

Leavitt provided the press with a "summary from the President’s physician."

She noted advanced imaging was performed as part of his comprehensive physical, as men of his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.

"President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal," she boasted.

Leavitt revealed the exam showed no evidence of "arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels."

As far as Trump’s heart chambers, they were "normal in size," and the vessel walls appeared "smooth and healthy," showing “no signs of inflammation or clotting." "Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health," she added.