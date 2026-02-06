EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Medical Records Exposed — The Don's White House Doctors Tell All, Including Alzheimer's Fears and Truth About the Bruises

Since returning to the Oval Office in 2025, wild rumors have suggested Trump is battling everything from dementia to wearing a urinary catheter. He has also been seen falling asleep in meetings and limping around Mar-a-Lago, while the right side of the politician’s face also seemed to droop during a 9/11 event.

Additionally, much has been made of persistent bruising on Trump’s right hand, which he’s tried to hide with makeup and bandages.

The dark purple splotches have been blamed on constant hand-shaking by Trump's physicians, and Dr. Stuart Fischer, a renowned New York City internist who has never treated Trump and has no allegiances, confirms that's plausible.

"Older people have easier bruiseability," Fischer said. "When you shake 50 people’s hands daily, that will cause those kinds of problems."