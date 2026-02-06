EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Medical Records Exposed — The Don's White House Doctors Tell All, Including Alzheimer's Fears and Truth About the Bruises
Feb. 6 2026
Donald Trump is four months away from turning 80, and his health continues to be one of the main concerns during his second term as president, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump has boasted about his mental and physical wellness, while doctors who have and have not treated the leader are equally impressed.
Trump's Health Concerns
Since returning to the Oval Office in 2025, wild rumors have suggested Trump is battling everything from dementia to wearing a urinary catheter. He has also been seen falling asleep in meetings and limping around Mar-a-Lago, while the right side of the politician’s face also seemed to droop during a 9/11 event.
Additionally, much has been made of persistent bruising on Trump’s right hand, which he’s tried to hide with makeup and bandages.
The dark purple splotches have been blamed on constant hand-shaking by Trump's physicians, and Dr. Stuart Fischer, a renowned New York City internist who has never treated Trump and has no allegiances, confirms that's plausible.
"Older people have easier bruiseability," Fischer said. "When you shake 50 people’s hands daily, that will cause those kinds of problems."
Trump Feels Like a Younger Man
Trump has said the bruising is made worse by his rampant use of aspirin to keep his blood "real thin." And the swollen ankles he displayed last summer were chalked up to a common circulatory condition. Common, too, is the hearing loss POTUS is said to be experiencing.
"Parts of our body wear out – some parts wear out sooner than others," Fischer continued. "There is no rhyme or reason for that."
The president also has a well-known aversion to fruits and veggies... not to mention exercise. However, according to Fischer, "His health is not perfect, but it’s unusually good for someone his age."
Meanwhile, physician’s assistant Col. James Jones, who is a part of Trump’s care team, shared that analysis of the world leader’s electrocardiogram puts his results on the same level as someone 14 years younger than him:
"So, age 65," Jones equated.
The politician says he takes after his dad, Fred Trump, who had a "heart that couldn’t be stopped" and lived to be 93. But what the senior Trump did have was Alzheimer’s disease – yet another ailment Trump has been accused of having as well.
Though his last physical exam, which was released to the public in April 2025, determined he exhibited "excellent cognitive" health, Trump’s garbled speeches and purported bid to acquire Greenland over a Nobel Peace Prize snub have some questioning that diagnosis.
The 'Superhuman President'
Trump has refuted the accusations, claiming he "aced" a trio of recent evaluations.
Roger Stone, a political operative close to Trump, said: "His cognitive tests, which he takes voluntarily and fully releases, show extraordinary mental acuity. All of his legitimate medical tests are exceptional for a man his age."
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung agreed and went so far as to characterize Trump as a "superhuman president."
“President Trump is in perfect physical and cognitive health, as evidenced by his nonstop work on behalf of the American people," Cheung raved. "In just one year, he has achieved what most presidents achieve in their entire term."