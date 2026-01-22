Trump's Sausage Fingers and Bruised Hand Spark Fresh Health Concerns During Prez's Switzerland Appearance
Jan. 22 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
Now Donald Trump's other hand has a mysterious purple bruise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
All eyes were on the president's left hand as he delivered a key speech in Switzerland celebrating his new "Board of Peace."
Baffling Bruises
For months now, White House spokespeople have blamed the dark purple discoloration on Trump's right hand on excessive, intense handshaking.
But that doesn't explain the new bruising on his opposite hand, which was on full display as the 79-year-old addressed the global members of his new board and held up a founding charter document for all to see.
Critics online were baffled by the now-spreading bruises.
"Not only is he showing signs of mental ailments, but he's also showing signs of physical ailments as well," one person tweeted. "Very concerning."
Another person snarked: "The puffiness makes his fingers even shorter, like little sausage links."
One person added: "He's falling apart, not just in the soul and mind... if he has a soul."
And one person asked: "Is the bruising on his LEFT hand from shaking hands all day too?"
Shake It Off
As Radar readers know, when asked repeatedly about bruising, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has given the same response.
"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she explained.
Leavitt had previously brushed off concerns anything was wrong with Trump in July when she was asked about his bruise.
"President Trump is a man of the people," she informed reporters at the time. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."
Are Trump's Hands a Sign of Deteriorating Health?
Few controversies in Trump's second term have plagued the president as much as scrutiny over his physical health and cognitive abilities.
While Trump's unhinged rants, slurred speech, and bizarre claims, such as the president repeatedly insisting he's ended eight wars since retaking office, have been enough for critics to accuse the White House of covering up his cognitive decline, physical signs of the president's worsening health sent speculation into overdrive.
Trump has been seen on numerous occasions with large, painful bruises on the backs of his hands. After being called out, the 79-year-old began wearing Band-Aids and makeup to conceal the dark purple and blue spots.
Trump Admits to a Cover-Up
As the conspiracy theories grow, the president finally admitted he has thin skin that's prone to bleeding in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. And he uses concealer to cover the bruising.
"I have makeup that's, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds," Trump added on his routine to cover discoloration.
During the same interview, Trump also blamed the bruising on taking an absurd amount of aspirin daily.
"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," the Commander-in-Chief said. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"
"They'd rather have me take the smaller one," he added. "I take the larger one, but I've done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising."
The president's physician, Navy Capt. Dr. Sean Barbabella, confirmed Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for "cardiac prevention" but insisted he "remains in exceptional health."