EXCLUSIVE: Megxit Money Move — Prince Harry and 'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle Were 'Intent' on Cashing In With Commercial Deals After Historic Royal Family Split

After Harry and Markle put out the ultimatum in January 2020 that they were stepping back as senior working royals seeking a "progressive new role within this institution," the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles III, and Prince William directed their teams to work together quickly find "workable solutions" to the Sussexes' demands, author Russell Myers writes in his new biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story.

However, palace officials had been desperately mapping out possible ways to keep petulant Harry and Markle within the fold for months, knowing that the duo was ready to move on and cash in on their royal status.

"We'd spent months trying to work out a role for them, and every time we thought someone had cracked it, there would end up being several reasons why it couldn’t work," a senior palace source who was part of the negotiations revealed.