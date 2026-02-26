EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins Sparks Anorexia Fears as She Takes on 'Hugely Pressured' Role of Pin-Thin Audrey Hepburn

Announcing the casting on Instagram, Collins said: "It's with almost ten years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I'm finally able share this. Honored and ecstatic don't begin to express how I feel."

The daughter of Genesis musician Phil Collins, 75, she has long cited Hepburn as a personal and professional inspiration, previously naming Funny Face and Sabrina among her favorite films.

In a 2014 newspaper interview, Lily said of Hepburn: "In her films, her smile and her eyes said it all. She could convey strong emotions without even opening her mouth. For an actress, being able to express something without talking is the most powerful thing you can do. And she was so elegant... I've always been rather fascinated by her personality, as her character."

Lily went on: "Of course, she's sublime and iconic, and I'm very honored to be compared to her, but I am in no way trying to be the next Audrey Hepburn. At any rate, no one can be the next Audrey Hepburn!"