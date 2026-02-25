John F. Kennedy Jr. Staffer Savages Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story' For Getting Almost EVERYTHING Wrong About Tragic Political Heir

It charts the romance between JFK Jr., who died in 1999 aged 38, and Bessette, who was 33 when she died alongside him in a plane crash. George journalist Lisa DePaulo has now added her voice to the chorus of disapproval that has met the series.

She said in a lengthy takedown of the show about how she even struggled to watch the series: "This is a touchy subject for those who actually knew John and Carolyn. Do you purposely and deliberately not watch, assuming Love Story – Ryan Murphy's latest extravaganza dramatizing their relationship and tragic death – will be dreck that they'd both have hated?"

DePaulo added about why she decided to view the show: "I worked for John at George… So, I gathered my tissue boxes, and I did cry – before it started. That choked-upness that comes at any John trigger, and there are so many."

"JFK airport can do it to me. But the lead-up to this series has been a nonstop bombardment. Then it started. And first, I was p-----. The opening of the pilot, obnoxiously named 'Pilot' (get it?), is focused on their normal-for-them lives before they get to the airport."