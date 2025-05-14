EXCLUSIVE: Audrey Hepburn's VERY Private Final Days Revealed On What Would Have Been Hollywood Icon's 96th Birthday

Audrey Hepburn may have had Breakfast at Tiffany's, but she spent the happiest years of her life in a rural French-speaking village in the land of chocolate, mountains and banks... Switzerland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She bought the retreat she called La Paisible which means "peaceful" in French in 1963 and the cozy estate that sat behind a wall on a busy street in Tolochenaz remained Hepburn's place of quiet, reflection and simple pleasures until the day she died aged 63 in 1993.

We can reveal how she loved spending time at the retreat on what would have been the icon's 96th birthday, which she toasted on May 4.