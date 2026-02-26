Hillary Clinton Testifies She 'Doesn't Recall' Meeting Jeffrey Epstein — And Insists She Knew Nothing About His Vile Sex Crimes
Feb. 26 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton claimed she couldn't recall meeting or interacting with Jeffrey Epstein while being grilled by the House Oversight Committee on her alleged connections to the late s-- offender, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Secretary of State and her husband, Bill Clinton, are testifying over the next two days after spending months fighting a congressional subpoena.
Hillary Speaks Her Mind
In her opening statement at her closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, Hillary blasted the panel for calling her in "based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."
"Let me be as clear as I can," she added. "I do not."
"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities," she continued. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that."
Hillary continued to slam the deposition, which she and Bill fought vehemently against, calling it "partisan political theater."
"You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump's actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers," she said.
"This institutional failure is designed to protect one political party and one public official, rather than to seek truth and justice for the victims and survivors, as well as the public who also want to get to the bottom of this matter," Hillary declared. "My heart breaks for the survivors. And I am furious on their behalf."
Threat of Clintons Being Held in Contempt
Both Clintons finally agreed to sit for closed-door depositions after the House Oversight Committee threatened to hold them in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas related to Epstein.
The former first couple asked for public hearings with full transparency, but the subpoenas explicitly called for private depositions.
In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, the Clintons’ attorney, Jon Skladany, said an open hearing would have "best suited our concerns about fairness."
'Who Benefits From This Arrangement?'
The depositions are being videotaped, and both the recordings and transcripts will be released publicly.
He also told Newsmax that the Clintons would be welcome to testify in a public hearing afterward if they still wished to do so.
The former president instantly rejected that approach.
"Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding, it’s pure politics," he wrote at the time.
Bill's Photographic Evidence
Neither Bill nor Hillary has been accused of wrongdoing, and both deny having any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. No Epstein survivor or associate has publicly accused either of them of inappropriate behavior.
However, they have faced increased scrutiny over just how close a relationship he had with the notorious s-- creep, especially after images released in the Epstein files dump showed Bill swimming in an indoor with Epstein's former lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, and another woman, whose face was redacted.
An additional photo showed Clinton floating in a jacuzzi with his hands folded behind his head and a wide smile on his face. Another picture revealed the former commander-in-chief with Epstein in what looks to be the same Moroccan wedding he was pictured at in previous photo releases.