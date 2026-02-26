'Back to the Future' Star Crispin Glover Accused of 'Choking' Model and Luring Her to L.A. to Be His Sex Slave

According to the filing, the woman claims she was subjected to a "disturbing series of incidents in which Jane Doe was essentially held captive and used for sex and free labour by Mr. Glover under false pretenses."

The model alleges she first connected with the actor through social media in 2015. She claims he persistently messaged her for years, urging her move to Los Angeles.

When they finally met in person in 2023 in Dresden, Germany, she alleged he showed her Nazi memorabilia from his collection, according to TMZ.

Despite what she describes as "strange advances", she says she stayed in touch because he allegedly dangled Hollywood work opportunities in front of her.