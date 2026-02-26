'Back to the Future' Star Crispin Glover Accused of 'Choking' Model and Luring Her to L.A. to Be His Sex Slave
Feb. 26 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
'Held Captive And Used For Sex'
Back to the Future star Crispin Glover has been accused of choking a British model and using her for "sex and free labor," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The woman, identified as only Jane Doe, has filed an explosive complaint against the 61-year-old actor, accusing Glover of battery, fraud, wrongful eviction, malicious prosecution, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
According to the filing, the woman claims she was subjected to a "disturbing series of incidents in which Jane Doe was essentially held captive and used for sex and free labour by Mr. Glover under false pretenses."
The model alleges she first connected with the actor through social media in 2015. She claims he persistently messaged her for years, urging her move to Los Angeles.
When they finally met in person in 2023 in Dresden, Germany, she alleged he showed her Nazi memorabilia from his collection, according to TMZ.
Despite what she describes as "strange advances", she says she stayed in touch because he allegedly dangled Hollywood work opportunities in front of her.
Crispin Glover Accused of 'Grooming' Model
In early 2024, she claims Glover promised her she could live in his Silver Lake home and work as his assistant.
The lawsuit alleged she was "groomed" with "promises of a new life where she could start over and have a career in the entertainment industry through some sort of business relationship with him."
She says she stopped paying rent in Europe and sold her belongings before moving – only to allegedly discover he expected her to act as a "live-in girlfriend" and work for free
According to the complaint, she "relied entirely on Glover's promises for money and shelter," claiming she had no friends, family, or contacts in L/A.
The woman further alleged he monitored her movements, tracked her whereabouts, and tried to control who she saw.
Horrific 'Attack' Left Her With Wounds And Scar On Neck
The lawsuit claims tensions boiled over on March 2, 2024, when Glover allegedly attacked her for leaving the house to go to the mosque, previously warning her she would be locked out if she ignored his orders.
Upon her return, when she tried to gain entry to the house, she claims Glover "attacked her, grabbing her neck and choking her in a headlock, leaving a visible wound and scar on her neck," People reported.
She further alleges he filed a "false police report" branding her an "unlawful intruder" and later sought a restraining order against her, which she claims was "malicious" and "fraudulent" and "was swiftly dismissed for failure to prosecute."
She claims the restraining order saga went viral, causing "permanent damage" to her career and reputation.
The veteran actor, who played George McFly, Michael J Fox's character's on-screen father in the first Back to the Future movie, hit back via his rep, who released a statement, writing: "Mr. Glover denies these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms.
"The reality is that on March 2, 2024, Mr. Glover was the victim of an unprovoked felony assault by Jane Doe at his Los Angeles residence. Mr. Glover called LAPD, which came to the scene, investigated, and arrested Jane Doe. These facts are documented by law enforcement records and by the restraining order filed by Mr. Glover against Jane Doe at that time."