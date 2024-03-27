'Back to the Future' Star Crispin Glover's Restraining Order Request Against Ex Dismissed After Actor Blows Off Hearing
Back to the Future actor Crispin Glover's request for a restraining order against a former partner was dismissed after he was a no-show in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A new filing from Tuesday morning noted the plea was discharged due to "there being no appearances."
It was noted that "all Temporary Restraining Orders, if any, are dissolved," which did not apply to his case.
Glover previously submitted a request ordering his ex, Lunar Ashes, to stay at least 100 yards away from him following an alleged outburst and fight.
The box office star claimed that he suffered bruises and facial injuries in docs filed on March 4, detailing how Ashes had been charged with felony assault for the incident that allegedly took place two days prior.
Glover said he told his former girlfriend not to enter his property as he would instead place her things on his "front porch." He alleged that she ignored his request and forced her way into his home before getting physical.
During another alleged incident, "She had been leading questions to badger me during the recordings to play to other people to weave a false narrative," according to Glover who stated that he felt suspicious due to the conversation seeming "out of context."
He wanted Ashes to be forced to "delete any recordings" she took of him "without his consent," also asking to prohibit her from releasing any clips on social media.
The actor widely known for his portrayal of George McFly in the 1985 classic also requested that she complete a "52-week batterer intervention program," which offers "weekly classes on accountability, abuse effects, and gender roles."
Prior to his breakout role, Glover dabbled in horror.
"Just before I got Friday the 13th, I had moved out of my parents' house, I only had a certain amount of money and I was getting low on funds," Crispin told Yahoo Entertainment in 2019. "And then I got Friday the 13th: Part 4. I needed a job," he shared. "I needed to work."
"I've only seen two of those films, I saw the original film and the one that I'm in," Glover explained.
In recent years, he appeared in a handful of TV shows including Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities as well as American Gods.