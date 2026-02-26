Candace Owens Defends Launching Investigative Series About Erika Kirk's 'Lies' Following Charlie's Assassination — As Conservative Mouthpiece Faces 'Aggressive' Backlash

The controversial podcast host debuted the first episode of her investigative series on the Turning Point USA CEO , Bride of Charlie, which calls out the 37-year-old's behavior following her husband's assassination and puts the spotlight on her meteoric rise.

Candace Owens has continued to bash Erika Kirk, this time accusing the grieving widow of lying and not even being aware of it, RadarOnline.com can reveal, all while defending her new show.

On Wednesday, February 25, Owens took to YouTube and ignored the backlash after the series' two-minute trailer brought hell from all sides, especially from the MAGA crowd.

"There is a very strange thing happening right now where a young woman with absolutely zero professional qualifications has been inserted at the top of a charity organization (Turning Point USA) that pulled it over a quarter billion dollars last year. And the media is telling you have no right to know, or to ask, anything about her."

She continued: "Her husband was murdered; therefore, she has the right to [be the CEO of a billion-dollar non-profit]..."

Owens goes on to call out several inconsistencies in Erika’s explanation of her family background, casting doubt over her past, and even questioning if she's aware she is lying.