Candace Owens Defends Launching Investigative Series About Erika Kirk's 'Lies' Following Charlie's Assassination — As Conservative Mouthpiece Faces 'Aggressive' Backlash
Feb. 25 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has continued to bash Erika Kirk, this time accusing the grieving widow of lying and not even being aware of it, RadarOnline.com can reveal, all while defending her new show.
The controversial podcast host debuted the first episode of her investigative series on the Turning Point USA CEO, Bride of Charlie, which calls out the 37-year-old's behavior following her husband's assassination and puts the spotlight on her meteoric rise.
On Wednesday, February 25, Owens took to YouTube and ignored the backlash after the series' two-minute trailer brought hell from all sides, especially from the MAGA crowd.
"There is a very strange thing happening right now where a young woman with absolutely zero professional qualifications has been inserted at the top of a charity organization (Turning Point USA) that pulled it over a quarter billion dollars last year. And the media is telling you have no right to know, or to ask, anything about her."
She continued: "Her husband was murdered; therefore, she has the right to [be the CEO of a billion-dollar non-profit]..."
Owens goes on to call out several inconsistencies in Erika’s explanation of her family background, casting doubt over her past, and even questioning if she's aware she is lying.
'I Don't Know If She's Aware She's Lying'
"What alarms me so much about Erika isn't so much that she lies, which we will prove to you over and over again; it's also the fact that I don't know if she's aware that she's lying," Owens said.
"It's almost as though she doesn't remember... like the version she's telling us today or yesterday, was recently downloaded in her mind and she therefore thinks it's true. Like a fault memory."
She raged: "I'm saying I'm not sure if she's fully aware that she's lying, cause some of the lies are so stupid..."
The 36-year-old then claimed she reached out to Erika for a response to all of her "lies."
Owens spends over an hour breaking down all of Erika's past comments, suggesting not all of it is true, in a series that is expected to run several episodes.
'Bride of Charlie' Series Backlash
In the trailer for Bride of Charlie, a play on the horror-comedy film Bride of Chucky, footage from the day the right-wing activist was murdered is revealed. The clip then moves on to Erika speaking, insisting, "The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."
However, while the trailer shows Erika getting emotional and forgiving her husband's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, it then turns into showing Erika being named into the high-profile position of the charity's CEO, as her behavior is called into question.
At one point, the trailer reminds viewers of Erika's head-turning comments, calling her late husband's funeral the "event of the century.
"Nobody knows why she's out there in a glittering pantsuit in a recreated tent that her husband was tragically murdered in, throwing merch out," a man in the clip says of Erika.
'Disgusting' Owens
The controversial series has already riled fellow conservatives, as Meghan McCain branded the show "pure, unadulterated, f------ evil."
"Who in God's name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this?" the former View co-host added. "I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this."
It seems like the series is also too much for Laura Loomer, known for her own conspiracy theories, as she called it "depraved" and branded Owens "disgusting."
Another user on X accused Owens of being "heartless and reckless with people's lives, with Charlie’s children’s lives."
Meanwhile, Owens has at least one person in her corner: Megyn Kelly, who appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and noted the podcast host has freedom of speech.
"I refused to condemn her because I was under pressure from these people who wanted me to," the former Fox News personality said, referring to those pushing to keep her controversial opinions to herself.
She added: "And I'd rather die than bend the knee to these people... I'd rather die."
Erika has yet to respond to Owens' first episode.