'I Would Rather Die': Megyn Kelly Defends Free Speech After Facing Intense Pressure to Condemn Controversial Podcaster Candace Owens Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Discussions
Feb. 12 2026, Updated 11:35 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has defended free speech after facing intense pressure to condemn Candace Owens over her controversial opinions on Charlie Kirk's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly addressed the topic during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
What Did Megyn Kelly Say?
While talking with Piers Morgan, he asked her why she hadn't denounced Owens for her controversial content she shared online. While Kelly admitted people tried to pressure her into expressing disapproval of Owens, she refused to do so.
"Candace took a lot of criticism because she was very anti-Israel during the Gaza war," Kelly said. "Then it became a situation where everyone demanded that I publicly condemn her."
Megyn Kelly 'Refused' to Condemn Candace Owens
Kelly continued discussing Owens, who people have also taken issue with due to her conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk's assassination.
"I refused to condemn her because I was under pressure from these people who wanted me to," Kelly stated.
She also alleged it was "all about the Israel thing."
"And I'd rather die than bend the knee to these people," she added. "I'd rather die."
While Kelly admitted to having public disagreements with Owens many times, she explained that refusing to attack someone doesn't mean you agree with everything that comes out of their mouths. She also touched on free speech, noting public pressure shouldn't have an impact on personal speech and that choosing when you want to freely talk is part of what makes people American.
Megyn Kelly Previously Slammed Ben Shapiro Over Candace Owens
As Radar reported in late 2025, Kelly had gone at Ben Shapiro after he branded her a "coward" for not condemning Owens over her conspiracy theories about Kirk.
Specifically, he called Kelly out for "characterizing Candace as a young mother and thus shying away from condemning his actions."
"I found it kind of funny that Ben thinks he has the power to decide who gets excommunicated from the conservative movement, which shows a willful blindness about his position in it," Kelly said in response. "It reminded me of when a little girl who was the head of our middle school chorus told me she was going to take all my friends away from me. Chorus? Head cheerleader, maybe?"
"So, I resent the whole thing. I object to the whole thing," she added. "He had the nerve to call me a friend right before he called me 'a despicable coward' for not calling out the people he wants called out."
What Else Did Megyn Kelly Say About Ben Shapiro?
Kelly had more to say about Shapiro, alleging he wants "to parent me and be my child."
"He wants to tell me what I have to do and who I have to say what to, and then when I don't, he and some of his friends want to act like other victims, because I won't do what they say, they need me, I have to be their daddy and step in to protect them, and I am not their daddy," she elaborated. "And I resent that he thinks he's in a position to decide who must say what to whom and when."
"So, I don't think we are friends anymore."