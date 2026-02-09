Candace Owens Blasts Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show as Viewership Scandal Explodes — 'Everything is Still Fake'
Feb. 9 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has called out Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA All-American Super Bowl halftime show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative pundit took to X shortly after TPUSA aired their alternative to Bad Bunny's halftime show, which they alleged had 5 million viewers.
What Did Candace Owens Say About Turning Point USA's Super Bowl Halfime Show?
In her commentary, Owens argued the 5 million number was inaccurate.
"The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works," she commented on an X post that saw a YouTube account’s viewer numbers at just under 6,000.
"No, this is not a possible result if you truly had 5.2 million live viewers. Sorry, America, everything is still fake and gay until further notice," she added.
In a second post, she wrote, "We have an organization that scammed its views by paying platform advertisers, followed by influencers to pretend they broke records."
What Did Turning Point USA Say About Their Halftime Show?
Blake Neff, a producer for The Charlie Kirk Show before Charlie Kirk's assassination, worked to help stage the TPUSA halftime show.
"PUSA All-American Halftime Show … Over 5 million simultaneous on TPUSA YT [YouTube]," he shared, before Owens' comments. "Almost 1 million on Charlie Kirk’s YT. 200k on Magno News YT. 220k on TPUSA Rumble. 15k CK Rumble."
He added: "The entire audience on RAV. And noticeably, the audience kept going up throughout the competing show."
To date, TPUSA has not commented on Owens' accusations regarding their halftime show viewership numbers.
Candace Owens' Cease and Desist From Turning Point USA
Owens also wasn't a fan of Bad Bunny's halftime show and weighed in on that as well.
"I am sorry, but I hate both options," she noted.
"We have a halftime show presented without a word of English spoken," she added. "The left vs right grift is actually boring now. What exactly are we doing here, America?"
As Radar reported, Owens recently revealed she received a cease and desist letter from TPUSA.
In response to the legal note, Owens claimed the organization would have "better luck keeping the sun from rising into the sky than trying to keep me from investigating Charlie Kirk's assassination."
"In other words," she elaborated, "Turning Point USA, you'd have better luck suing the sun. Get your lawyer to send a cease and desist to the sun, and you will have better luck in terms of getting it to stop than from getting me to look away from what happened to Charlie.
"That's how I feel, okay. And you can just take that as a fact. Take it to the bank. Do what you have to do. Get your donors. And I'm sure you've got a lot of them to fund whatever it is. I told my lawyer, 'Here's what we do. Go back to them and say, 'How much money do you want?'"
Owens then went at Erika directly, stating, "Erika, Chairman, CEO, Erika, my girl. Heavy is the head that wears the crown after its rightful owner was deposed. Am I right? Am I right?"
"It's gay to send a legal letter," she declared. "It's very gay. You shouldn't do it. Especially if you can just pick up the phone and call someone.
"People are open to changing their minds. Open to being wrong. You just have to call someone."