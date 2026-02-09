Your tip
Raging Donald Trump lays into Bad Bunny's 'Disgusting' Super Bowl Halftime Show Branding Spanish-Speaking Performance 'the Worst Ever' and 'A Slap in the Face' to America

picture of Donald Trump and Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has blasted Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime show, saying the Puerto Rican singer's performance was the 'worst ever.'

Feb. 9 2026, Published 7:46 a.m. ET

Donald Trump has branded Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime show a "slap in the face" to America during a blistering rant at the Puerto Rican singer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the raging president, who was against the star's booking, said the rapper's gig was "absolutely terrible" and there was "nothing inspirational" about choosing an artist who didn't perform in English.

'Nobody Understands What This Guy Is Saying'

picture of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Trump hit out at Bad Bunny performing his show in Spanish, as well as the raunchy dancing exhibited.

Trump was also upset by the raunchy dancing which littered the performance, including Bad Bunny repeatedly grabbing his crotch and female dancers twerking on stage.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump blasted: "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.

"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."

Inappropriate Viewing For Kids 'Across The World'

picture of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

The president said the performance was not suitable for 'young children.'

Bad Bunny, real name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was joined by Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, Ricky Martin, Jessica Alba, Karol G and Cardi B as he headlined the halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl LX where the Seattle Seahawks trounced the New England Patriots by 29–13.

The football field at the Levi's Stadium in California was transformed into a sugarcane plantation and included domino players, a Latino wedding and utility poles for him to climb up to perform.

Bad Bunny, a vocal opponent of Trump's ICE agency, listed countries through North and South American while holding a football with the words, "Together, we are America" written on it. A message on the big screen then read: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

A-List Support For Halftime Show

picture of Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny was joined on stage by Lady Gaga, one of the many big name stars who supported him during his show.

At one point he also placed his hand on a young boy's head and handed him a Grammy. Viewers initially thought it was Liam Conejo Ramos, the five-year-old who was detained by ICE agents last month. But in fact it was a young actor.

While fans called it a love letter to Latin and Hispanic culture, the performance angered Trump who called it "an affront to the Greatness of America."

Continuing his rant on on Truth Social, he added: "This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said last week he was would be a no-show at the Super Bowl due to the music acts.

"There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD."

As an after thought, Trump repeated his regular criticism of his least-favorite NFL rule, writing: "And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Last week, Trump suggested he was staying away from the showpiece because of the choice of musicians.

"I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible," he said when asked about Bad Bunny and Green Day.

