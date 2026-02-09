Raging Donald Trump lays into Bad Bunny's 'Disgusting' Super Bowl Halftime Show Branding Spanish-Speaking Performance 'the Worst Ever' and 'A Slap in the Face' to America

RadarOnline.com can reveal the raging president, who was against the star's booking, said the rapper's gig was "absolutely terrible" and there was "nothing inspirational" about choosing an artist who didn't perform in English.

Donald Trump has branded Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime show a "slap in the face" to America during a blistering rant at the Puerto Rican singer.

Trump hit out at Bad Bunny performing his show in Spanish, as well as the raunchy dancing exhibited.

Trump was also upset by the raunchy dancing which littered the performance, including Bad Bunny repeatedly grabbing his crotch and female dancers twerking on stage.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump blasted: "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.

"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."