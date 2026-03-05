Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > savannah guthrie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Cartels Eyed as Nancy Guthrie's Kidnappers — Anonymous Tips and Shocking Evidence Turn Cops' Attention South of Border

Cartels have been eyed in Nancy Guthrie case as anonymous tips and shocking evidence turn south in probe.
Source: MEGA

Cartels have been eyed in Nancy Guthrie case as anonymous tips and shocking evidence turn south in probe.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mounting evidence is pointing to the terrifying conclusion that the tragic kidnapping of Today host Savannah Guthrie's ailing 84-year-old mom in Arizona bears the bloody fingerprints of a violent Mexican drug cartel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The possibility emerged three weeks after Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home outside of Tucson, when an anonymous tipster reached out to an entertainment news outlet via email to report a sighting of the snatched senior in Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

Bitcoin Ransom Fuels Cartel Fears

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Emails received demand 'millions' in Bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's return.
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Emails received demand 'millions' in Bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's return.

Article continues below advertisement

"I know what I saw 5 days ago south of the border, and I was told to shut up, so I know who he is, and that was definitely Nancy with them," according to emails received by TMZ.

The message was the latest sent by the individual, who demanded "millions" in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin for information leading to Nancy's return.

All of the messages were turned over to the FBI, which has reportedly contacted Mexican authorities about the notoriously vicious drug cartels being culprits in the shocking crime that has gripped the nation since Nancy's disappearance on Feb. 1.

Sources said the concentration on cartels has set the Guthrie family's fears ablaze because of the drug thugs' reputation for torture, neglect, and physical and sexual abuse of their hostages.

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Worse Case Scenario'

Article continues below advertisement
A former NYPD lawman warned cartel kidnappings are often deadly as the FBI investigates.
Source: ARIYA FISCHER AND DAVID TRINKS/UNSPLASH

A former NYPD lawman warned cartel kidnappings are often deadly as the FBI investigates.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is a likely – and sadly – worst case scenario," said a former New York Police Department lawman turned criminal defense attorney. "Kidnappings are a business strategy for the cartels. The horrific treatment of their captives is well-documented and more often than not – deadly."

Frightening stories of cartel kidnap victims being waterboarded, electrocuted, and routinely beaten are commonplace, according to experts.

Only two of four Americans who were kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico, in 2023, which is directly across the border from Brownsville, Texas, survived the experience, and they were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Jim Cavanaugh – a retired agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – pointed out Tucson is just 70 miles from America's southern border, where Mexican drug cartels operate. In 2009, its neighboring city of Phoenix was even labeled the kidnapping capital of the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

Fears Family Won't Get A Happy Ending

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Exact Moment Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Relationship Fractured Forever

Photo of King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals King Charles' Blueprint for Surviving Shamed Brother Andrew's Epstein Scandal

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Private investigator Jason Jensen suggested retaliation tied to the fentanyl trade as a motive.
Source: MEGA; JASON K JENSEN/YOUTUBE

Private investigator Jason Jensen suggested retaliation tied to the fentanyl trade as a motive.

"This could've been retaliation against the United States' attacks on the cartel's distribution boats in the Caribbean and affecting their fentanyl trade," said renowned private investigator Jason Jensen.

Cartel fears also spiked after investigators briefly detained an individual during a traffic stop in Rio Rico, Ariz., a community located just 12 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

However, that person was released without charges.

"Speed is of the essence," the attorney added. "If the cartels have her, police need to pinpoint her location for rescue – or pay off their ransom demands as quickly as possible. If they don't, this story won't have a happy ending."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.