FBI Visiting Gun Stores in Tucson With a 'List of 40 Names and Photos' — As Investigators Continue to Search for 'Abducted' Nancy Guthrie

With searchers running out of leads, FBI agents have been visiting gun shops, after the lone security video of the alleged kidnapper revealed he appeared to have a weapon in a holster strapped to his waist.

According to NewsNation reporter Brian Entin, "FBI agents have been to several gun stores in Tucson with a list of forty people and their photos – looking to see if any of them were in the store or purchased a weapon."

Investigators believe the key to finding Nancy may lie in the clothing and accessories worn by the masked suspect captured on surveillance video.

That includes the gun, which the kidnapper strangely strapped to the middle of his waist, over his privates, instead of wearing it on his side.