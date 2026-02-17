FBI Visiting Gun Stores in Tucson With a 'List of 40 Names and Photos' — As Investigators Continue to Search for 'Abducted' Nancy Guthrie
Feb. 17 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
FBI agents have been scouring local gun stores in the Tucson, Arizona area as the desperate search for Nancy Guthrie expands, RadarOnline.com can report.
Agents have been compiling a long list of names that could become new persons of interest, now that Savannah Guthrie's family has officially been cleared as suspects.
FBI Agents Looking for the Gun
With searchers running out of leads, FBI agents have been visiting gun shops, after the lone security video of the alleged kidnapper revealed he appeared to have a weapon in a holster strapped to his waist.
According to NewsNation reporter Brian Entin, "FBI agents have been to several gun stores in Tucson with a list of forty people and their photos – looking to see if any of them were in the store or purchased a weapon."
Investigators believe the key to finding Nancy may lie in the clothing and accessories worn by the masked suspect captured on surveillance video.
That includes the gun, which the kidnapper strangely strapped to the middle of his waist, over his privates, instead of wearing it on his side.
Kidnapper Is a 'Complete Amateur'
"They'll determine where that holster (and) that weapon can be purchased," said Lance Leising, a retired supervisory special agent, noted. "They're going to identify the exact make and model, figure out where it's sold, pull the video, and see who walked out with it."
Experts following the search have told Radar it's only a matter of time now before the "sloppy" kidnapper or kidnappers are caught.
Toby Braun, founder of American Special Investigative Group, said the kidnapper has been messy about leaving clues behind.
"I think this guy is a complete amateur who got lucky so far," Braun – who is an expert in threat intelligence, surveillance, and missing person operations and has successfully found hundreds of people – said.
Braun analyzed the security video of the suspect taken from Nancy's porch and pointed out several mistakes.
"The gloves he's wearing would prohibit him from using ultra-fine motor skills like using the gun or picking a lock. Or anything else for that matter, requiring precise finger movements," he said, adding, "The mask is a huge clue. I can see his skin color and mustache. Plus, the eyes are revealing. Not a pro."
The intelligence expert also said the man caught on camera did not know how to accessorize his wardrobe.
"The backpack…You don't need all that gear unless you’re operating alone," Braun explained. "The gun/holster is the most amateur setup I've seen. Not a trained person."
Nancy Guthrie's Family Members Cleared
Meanwhile, it appears the suspect list will not include any of Nancy's family members. Over the last three weeks, rumors swirled that Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who is married to her daughter, Annie Guthrie, could be a key person of interest because he was the last person to see the elderly woman before she went missing.
But on Monday, February 16, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed "all siblings" and their respective "spouses" were not considered suspects.
"The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case," he continued. "To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple."