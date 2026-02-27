Nancy Guthrie's Terror-Stricken Neighbors Rush to Build Panic Rooms — As Savannah's 'Abducted' 84-Year-Old Mother Remains Missing
Feb. 27 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's shocking abduction from her home in an upscale neighborhood in Arizona has left nearby residents terrified they could be next.
As the search for the missing 84-year-old nears the one-month mark, locals have been flooding businesses with requests to build special "safe rooms" in their home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Huge Spike in Panic Rooms
Kevin Hand, who works at Sportsman Steel Safes, said many people no longer felt safe simply having camera surveillance outside of their homes as a deterrent against intruders.
"There has been a huge spike in calls and business since the Guthrie case," Hand said in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, noting residents want their closets re-purposed into heavy-duty panic rooms with 800-pound steel reinforcement in case of major emergency.
According to Hand, Savannah Guthrie's mom's disappearance sparked the fears.
"It's got people thinking "What would we do if someone broke in tonight?"' he explained. "People don't want this to happen to them or their families, and they're realizing maybe it can."
"We make them look just like a regular door. It just looks ordinary, someone wouldn't know it's a panic room from the outside," he added of the rooms, which are fitted with "multiple layers of steel" and anti-pry reinforcement to make it "impossible" for anyone to get in or for bullets to be shot through the door.
"We build vaults for almost every government agency," Hand noted. "We've never had a vault door ever broken into, drilled open, pried open or lost to a fire, not one."
Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing Nearly One Month
On February 1, Nancy was reported missing to local police after she missed a scheduled get-together to watch a livestreamed church service with a friend. Upon search of her home, blood was found on the door and it was discovered that her keys, wallet and phone were all left inside.
That week, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Us Weekly he believed that Nancy had been abducted from her property by an unknown assailant some time after falling asleep the night before.
His concerns were seemingly validated when authorities released shocking video and images captured from Nancy's Nest camera of a potential kidnapper wearing a ski mask, black gloves, and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.
While there have been few major leads to discovering Nancy's whereabouts, roughly 10 official-looking people and a convoy of vehicles were seen at the 84-year-old's Catalina Hills home on Wednesday.
That same day, Entin reported that a "white van" arrived and parked in the garage. It is unclear if the van belonged to a worker scheduled to visit the property, a family member, or if it was related to the investigation.
FBI Fields More Than 1,000 New Tips
Authorities have said the home has been "available" to the family for use – at least since the first week of her disappearance after the crime scene was searched by police.
Earlier this week, Savannah took to social media and offered up to $1million to anyone who could provide information that led to the "recovery" of her mother.
"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in Heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," Savannah said at the time. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."
Since then, the FBI has reportedly fielded more than 1,500 new tips.