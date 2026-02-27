Nancy Guthrie's Terror-Stricken Neighbors Rush to Build Panic Rooms — As Savannah's 'Abducted' 84-Year-Old Mother Remains Missing

On February 1, Nancy was reported missing to local police after she missed a scheduled get-together to watch a livestreamed church service with a friend. Upon search of her home, blood was found on the door and it was discovered that her keys, wallet and phone were all left inside.

That week, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Us Weekly he believed that Nancy had been abducted from her property by an unknown assailant some time after falling asleep the night before.

His concerns were seemingly validated when authorities released shocking video and images captured from Nancy's Nest camera of a potential kidnapper wearing a ski mask, black gloves, and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.

While there have been few major leads to discovering Nancy's whereabouts, roughly 10 official-looking people and a convoy of vehicles were seen at the 84-year-old's Catalina Hills home on Wednesday.

That same day, Entin reported that a "white van" arrived and parked in the garage. It is unclear if the van belonged to a worker scheduled to visit the property, a family member, or if it was related to the investigation.