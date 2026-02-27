Amid that chaos, two reporters are believed to have accessed the crime scene, and experts said the area has become "grossly contaminated."

Chicago cop turned Hollywood private eye Paul Huebl told RadarOnline.com, "These guys were really negligent, and it could make evidence admission very difficult at trial.

"And they were extremely slow to ask for outside help from the FBI. That could have made a big difference during the early hours of the case."

When asked on Feb. 5 about the alleged crime scene foul-up, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, a 40-year department veteran, responded: "I'll let the court worry about it."

But that wasn't his only mistake, critics said.