Missing Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes a Major Turn as DNA on Mysterious Glove Finally Matched

At the time the suspicious glove that seemingly matched the one the suspect was seen wearing was taken in as evidence, there were more than a dozen others in the area that were reportedly left behind by investigators.

"There was some talk and discussion that it was police officers out in the field just discarding them, that is so far from the truth. We knew that at that time," Nanos told Tucson TV news station KVOA.

He then revealed why so many gloves were found in that one area.

"We believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant, and guess what? The owner of the glove we found working at a restaurant across the street. It has nothing to do with the case," Nanos sighed.