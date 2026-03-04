Missing Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes a Major Turn as DNA on Mysterious Glove Finally Matched
March 4 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Authorities have made a major break in the Nancy Guthrie abduction by identifying the DNA found on a suspicious black glove, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The item was found 2.5 miles from the Tucson, Arizona, home where Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was kidnapped on February 1. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed they were able to identify who the glove belonged to, but it has resulted in another dead end.
Glove DNA Has 'Nothing to Do With' Nancy Guthrie Case
At the time the suspicious glove that seemingly matched the one the suspect was seen wearing was taken in as evidence, there were more than a dozen others in the area that were reportedly left behind by investigators.
"There was some talk and discussion that it was police officers out in the field just discarding them, that is so far from the truth. We knew that at that time," Nanos told Tucson TV news station KVOA.
He then revealed why so many gloves were found in that one area.
"We believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant, and guess what? The owner of the glove we found working at a restaurant across the street. It has nothing to do with the case," Nanos sighed.
Nanos said they are still trying to figure out other DNA samples related to Nancy's abduction that haven't come back with an ID.
"It's a challenge because we know we have DNA, but now we have to deal with that mixture and how we're going to separate it," the lawman explained about the complicated process.
All of the DNA samples have been sent to a private lab in Florida for testing, and so far, no leads resulted in giving any clues as to who took Nancy by force from her home in the dead of night.
Nancy Guthrie Investigation Enters Day 32
Nanos tried to downplay how the case seems at a dead standstill as it enters day 32.
"There's so much that everybody wants to know, but I would be very neglectful and irresponsible, as a law enforcement leader, to share that with everybody. You can't. There is an investigation, there is a protocol to that effort," the sheriff claimed about how his department isn't sharing everything they've learned with the public.
Nancy was last seen on January 31, after she was dropped off at her home from dinner with her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Tommasso Cioni.
She has not been seen or heard from since.
Although authorities managed to recover Nest doorbell camera video of a masked man wearing gloves and armed with a gun trying to disable the device within half an hour of when she was taken, it sadly didn't result in any new leads toward who took Savannah's mom.
Savannah Guthrie Breaks Cover for First Time Since Mom's Abduction
The Today host and her siblings offered up a $1million reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy on February 24, but have had no viable takers.
In the video, Savannah admitted for the first time that she had come to grips with how her mother might already be dead, saying she "may be lost" and "may already be gone."
Whether or not Nancy is still with us, the star said her family needs to "know where she is" and "needs her to come home."
Savannah, Annie, and Cioni made their first public appearance since the abduction on March 2 at the home from which Nancy vanished. They tearfully placed flowers and a personal note atop the other bouquets and items left by worried members of the Tucson community.