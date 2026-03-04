Disgraced Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts Refuses to Apologize After Being Busted With Teen Son's Friend — As She Faces Almost 20 Years Behind Bars Following Conviction

Roberts was the mayor of DeRidder, a city about 50 miles east of Jasper, Texas, and about 240 miles west of New Orleans, with a population of fewer than 10,000.

On Tuesday, March 3, a jury took less than an hour to find the 43-year-old guilty of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a minor, which could put her behind bars for 17 years.

The mother-of-two is now forced to register as a s-- offender, but is free until her April 17 sentencing on a $100,000 surety bond.

Outside the courthouse, her attorney, Todd Clemons, insisted Misty did nothing wrong, and he would do whatever he could to keep her out of prison.

"At this particular point, there's no apology that I'm gonna give on her behalf," Clemons railed.