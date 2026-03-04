Disgraced Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts Refuses to Apologize After Being Busted With Teen Son's Friend — As She Faces Almost 20 Years Behind Bars Following Conviction
March 4 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET
A defiant former Louisiana mayor offered little remorse after she was found guilty of 'raping' one of her teenage son's underage friends, RadarOnline.com can report.
Misty Roberts is said to be "disappointed" in the verdict and is already working on her appeal.
Lawyer Insists 'Misty Did Nothing Wrong'
Roberts was the mayor of DeRidder, a city about 50 miles east of Jasper, Texas, and about 240 miles west of New Orleans, with a population of fewer than 10,000.
On Tuesday, March 3, a jury took less than an hour to find the 43-year-old guilty of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a minor, which could put her behind bars for 17 years.
The mother-of-two is now forced to register as a s-- offender, but is free until her April 17 sentencing on a $100,000 surety bond.
Outside the courthouse, her attorney, Todd Clemons, insisted Misty did nothing wrong, and he would do whatever he could to keep her out of prison.
"At this particular point, there's no apology that I'm gonna give on her behalf," Clemons railed.
A Boozy Birthday Pool Party
Roberts had been accused of hosting a pool party for her teenage son's birthday in 2024. The mayor also provided alcohol for the underage guests, and partook of some of the booze herself.
She seemed to take a special interest in her son's teenage friend, and witnesses said she was inappropriately touching and dancing with him.
According to the criminal complaint, on the day of the party, Roberts "pressed her b-- up against (her alleged victim) while taking a photograph of him."
She also reportedly made statements about being attracted to the boy, and "put her hand on the bare torso area of (the boy) while making said comments to him."
'They Were Having S--'
When he finally took the stand on Tuesday, the teen victim testified that he and Roberts began kissing by the pool before the older woman said they shouldn't be outside, in public. He asked if they could go upstairs, and she agreed.
Once inside the locked room, the two allegedly started kissing on a couch, and more.
"They were — just, like — they were having s--," the son originally told investigators, adding that his mother was drunk and did not remember the incident.
Roberts' nephew, who was also a minor at the time, said he saw his aunt and friend "doing stuff" on the couch in the game room.
"From what I gathered, they were f---ing," he told investigators. When asked how he got that impression, since he admitted he couldn’t see what Roberts was or wasn’t wearing, he said "just the motion" gave it away.
Candid Camera Phone
The nephew admitted to using his phone’s camera to see what was happening in the room, but didn't know if he recorded anything lewd.
The boy said even if he had recorded the alleged crime, he never sent it to anyone, and quickly wiped his Snapchat memories.
When asked why he cleared his phone before turning it over to investigators, he admitted it had photos of him and his friends drinking, and he was worried he was going to get in trouble.