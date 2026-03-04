Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Sex Scandals

Disgraced Louisiana Mayor, 43, Found Guilty of 'Raping' Her Son's Friend, 16, During Boozy Pool Party at Her Home While in Office

misty roberts
Source: facebook, louisiana state police

An ex-Louisiana mayor has been found guilty of having sex with her son's underage friend.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A Louisiana mayor has been found guilty of having s-- with her son's teenage friend at a boozy birthday party, RadarOnline.com can report.

Misty Roberts, who resigned as mayor of DeRidder in disgrace, will be forced to register as a s-- offender, ahead of her sentencing on April 17.

Article continues below advertisement

The Jury Returned a Verdict Quickly

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
misty roberts
Source: City of DeRidder

Misty Roberts 'got drunk with her son and his friends at his birthday pool party.'

A jury took less than an hour to find Roberts guilty of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a minor. The 43-year-old mother of two faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.

A parade of teenage partygoers testified at her trial, including the victim, who was 16 at the time of the 2024 birthday celebration for Roberts' son.

Roberts bought alcohol for the guests and drank with them as she hosted the pool party at her house. One of the guests testified he saw Roberts become intoxicated and take a "strange" picture with the teen.

The witness said the victim told him Roberts was flirting with him, and he told him to "see where it could go."

Article continues below advertisement

Details of the Crime

misty roberts
Source: facebook

Several guests testified they saw Roberts and the teen having sex.

According to the criminal complaint, on the day of the party, Roberts "pressed her b-- up against (her alleged victim) while taking a photograph of him.''

She also reportedly made statements about being attracted to the boy, and "put her hand on the bare torso area of (the boy) while making said comments to him."

On Tuesday, March 3, the teen victim revealed on the stand that he and Roberts began kissing by the pool before the older woman said they shouldn't be outside, in public. He asked if they could go upstairs, and she agreed.

Once inside the locked room, the two allegedly started kissing on a couch.

"She exposed her b-----s while kissing (the boy) in the locked bonus room," the court papers continued. "She asked (him) why he chose her to have s--ual intercourse with."

He reportedly told her it was because she was flirting with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Roberts Went on a Frantic Texting Spree

misty roberts
Source: kplc

Roberts faces 17 years in prison.

Eventually, Roberts' son told investigators he walked in on them.

"They were — just, like — they were having s--," the son said, adding that his mother was drunk and did not remember the incident.

Roberts' daughter and nephew also testified they saw the two having s--, with the relative admitting he may have recorded, and then erased, the crime.

After the encounter, Roberts went on a frantic texting spree, contacting her ex-husband: "I need to talk to you. I just need to tell you in person.

"I f---ed up. And I respect you enough to tell you. And I need to."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Split photo of Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein

Watch the Moment Bill Clinton Is Asked If He Believes Vile Pal Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide Behind Bars in Tense Deposition — 'I Think Maybe He Finally Got Caught'

misty roberts

'I F--ked Up': Disgraced Mayor, 43, Texted Family Members After Her Own Kids Caught Her Allegedly 'Raping' Teen Boy at Boozy Pool Bash

Roberts' Plan B

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

misty roberts
Source: kplc

She resigned shortly after her arrest.

Roberts also texted and confessed to the teen victim's mother, who was worried about the consequences of the mayor's actions.

"Out of respect for both our families, can you assure me that you can’t be pregnant?" the 16-year-old boy's mother asked Roberts.

She replied, "Yes," and apparently took extra steps to ensure she wasn't expecting. A DoorDash driver testified that he delivered the Plan B emergency contraceptive for a customer named "Misty" who lives at the address of the former mayor.

The driver said he recognized the house because he and his wife take their children trick-or-treating in that neighborhood. When the driver heard about the allegations a few days later, he connected the dots.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.