Disgraced Louisiana Mayor, 43, Found Guilty of 'Raping' Her Son's Friend, 16, During Boozy Pool Party at Her Home While in Office

Misty Roberts, who resigned as mayor of DeRidder in disgrace, will be forced to register as a s-- offender, ahead of her sentencing on April 17.

Misty Roberts 'got drunk with her son and his friends at his birthday pool party.'

The witness said the victim told him Roberts was flirting with him, and he told him to "see where it could go."

Roberts bought alcohol for the guests and drank with them as she hosted the pool party at her house. One of the guests testified he saw Roberts become intoxicated and take a "strange" picture with the teen.

A parade of teenage partygoers testified at her trial , including the victim, who was 16 at the time of the 2024 birthday celebration for Roberts' son.

A jury took less than an hour to find Roberts guilty of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a minor. The 43-year-old mother of two faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.

Several guests testified they saw Roberts and the teen having sex.

According to the criminal complaint, on the day of the party, Roberts "pressed her b-- up against (her alleged victim) while taking a photograph of him.''

She also reportedly made statements about being attracted to the boy, and "put her hand on the bare torso area of (the boy) while making said comments to him."

On Tuesday, March 3, the teen victim revealed on the stand that he and Roberts began kissing by the pool before the older woman said they shouldn't be outside, in public. He asked if they could go upstairs, and she agreed.

Once inside the locked room, the two allegedly started kissing on a couch.

"She exposed her b-----s while kissing (the boy) in the locked bonus room," the court papers continued. "She asked (him) why he chose her to have s--ual intercourse with."

He reportedly told her it was because she was flirting with him.