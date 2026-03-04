Disgraced Louisiana Mayor, 43, Found Guilty of 'Raping' Her Son's Friend, 16, During Boozy Pool Party at Her Home While in Office
March 4 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
A Louisiana mayor has been found guilty of having s-- with her son's teenage friend at a boozy birthday party, RadarOnline.com can report.
Misty Roberts, who resigned as mayor of DeRidder in disgrace, will be forced to register as a s-- offender, ahead of her sentencing on April 17.
The Jury Returned a Verdict Quickly
A jury took less than an hour to find Roberts guilty of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a minor. The 43-year-old mother of two faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.
A parade of teenage partygoers testified at her trial, including the victim, who was 16 at the time of the 2024 birthday celebration for Roberts' son.
Roberts bought alcohol for the guests and drank with them as she hosted the pool party at her house. One of the guests testified he saw Roberts become intoxicated and take a "strange" picture with the teen.
The witness said the victim told him Roberts was flirting with him, and he told him to "see where it could go."
Details of the Crime
According to the criminal complaint, on the day of the party, Roberts "pressed her b-- up against (her alleged victim) while taking a photograph of him.''
She also reportedly made statements about being attracted to the boy, and "put her hand on the bare torso area of (the boy) while making said comments to him."
On Tuesday, March 3, the teen victim revealed on the stand that he and Roberts began kissing by the pool before the older woman said they shouldn't be outside, in public. He asked if they could go upstairs, and she agreed.
Once inside the locked room, the two allegedly started kissing on a couch.
"She exposed her b-----s while kissing (the boy) in the locked bonus room," the court papers continued. "She asked (him) why he chose her to have s--ual intercourse with."
He reportedly told her it was because she was flirting with him.
Roberts Went on a Frantic Texting Spree
Eventually, Roberts' son told investigators he walked in on them.
"They were — just, like — they were having s--," the son said, adding that his mother was drunk and did not remember the incident.
Roberts' daughter and nephew also testified they saw the two having s--, with the relative admitting he may have recorded, and then erased, the crime.
After the encounter, Roberts went on a frantic texting spree, contacting her ex-husband: "I need to talk to you. I just need to tell you in person.
"I f---ed up. And I respect you enough to tell you. And I need to."
Roberts' Plan B
Roberts also texted and confessed to the teen victim's mother, who was worried about the consequences of the mayor's actions.
"Out of respect for both our families, can you assure me that you can’t be pregnant?" the 16-year-old boy's mother asked Roberts.
She replied, "Yes," and apparently took extra steps to ensure she wasn't expecting. A DoorDash driver testified that he delivered the Plan B emergency contraceptive for a customer named "Misty" who lives at the address of the former mayor.
The driver said he recognized the house because he and his wife take their children trick-or-treating in that neighborhood. When the driver heard about the allegations a few days later, he connected the dots.