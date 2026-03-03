Disgraced Louisiana Mayor's Nephew Admitted to 'Using His Phone' to See Her Being 'Intimate' With Teen Boy — But Insists He Did Not See 'Any Private Parts'
March 3 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
The nephew of a small-town Louisiana mayor has admitted to using his cellphone camera to get a better look at the 43-year-old having s-- with a teenage friend of her son, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, the nephew told jurors he never saw any "private parts," was not sure if he actually recorded any of the alleged act, and later erased his phone out of caution.
Misty Roberts' Nephew Testifies
Misty Roberts is accused of having s-- with the then 16-year-old at a 2024 birthday pool party she was hosting for her son in the small town of DeRidder, a city of less than 10,000 people about 50 miles east of Jasper, Texas.
Her nephew, who was also a guest at the party, admitted on the witness stand to using his phone’s camera to see what was happening in the room that night, but didn't know if he recorded anything lewd.
The boy said even if he had recorded the alleged crime, he never sent it to anyone, and quickly wiped his Snapchat memories.
When asked why he cleared his phone before turning it over to investigators, he admitted it had photos of him and his friends drinking, and he was worried he was going to get in trouble.
Misty Roberts 'Got Drunk' With Her Son's Friends
Roberts allegedly bought the guests alcohol and proceeded to get drunk with them. She seemed to take a special interest in the teenage friend, and witnesses said she was inappropriately touching and dancing with him.
One of the guests testified earlier the group was drinking and swimming, and he saw Roberts become intoxicated and take a "strange" picture with the teenage victim.
The witness said the victim told him Roberts was flirting with him, and he told him to "see where it could go."
Finally taking the stand on Tuesday, March 3, the minor victim testified he and Roberts began kissing by the pool before the older woman said they shouldn't be outside, in public. He asked if they could go upstairs, and she agreed.
Once inside the locked room, the two allegedly started kissing on a couch.
"She exposed her b-----s while kissing (the boy) in the locked bonus room," the court papers continued. "She asked (him) why he chose her to have s--ual intercourse with."
He reportedly told her it was because she was flirting with him.
Roberts' nephew later came up to the teen outside and said, "What you did was kind of messed up, but it's her fault."
'I F---ed Up'
After the alleged encounter, Roberts went on a frantic texting spree, contacting her ex-husband: "I need to talk to you. I just need to tell you in person.
"I f---ed up. And I respect you enough to tell you. And I need to."
Roberts also apparently texted and confessed to the teen victim's mother, who was worried about the consequences of the mayor's actions.
"Out of respect for both our families, can you assure me that you can’t be pregnant?" the 16-year-old boy’s mother asked Roberts.
She replied: "Yes."
The mother then pressed her about whether she used protection with her son.
"Are you on birth control, have you had tubal, hysterectomy??" she asked. Roberts replied that she was on birth control, but that the alleged interaction "didn't reach that point in those few minutes."
"I understand the concern," Roberts added. "But, I can assure you of that."