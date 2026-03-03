Disgraced Louisiana Mayor's Nephew Admitted to 'Using His Phone' to See Her Being 'Intimate' With Teen Boy — But Insists He Did Not See 'Any Private Parts'

Misty Roberts is accused of having s-- with the then 16-year-old at a 2024 birthday pool party she was hosting for her son in the small town of DeRidder, a city of less than 10,000 people about 50 miles east of Jasper, Texas.

Her nephew, who was also a guest at the party, admitted on the witness stand to using his phone’s camera to see what was happening in the room that night, but didn't know if he recorded anything lewd.

The boy said even if he had recorded the alleged crime, he never sent it to anyone, and quickly wiped his Snapchat memories.

When asked why he cleared his phone before turning it over to investigators, he admitted it had photos of him and his friends drinking, and he was worried he was going to get in trouble.