EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue's 'Baby Daddy' Drama Exposed — Meet the Adult Star Who Fears He Could be 'Father' of Her 'Child'
March 3 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue is still claiming she is pregnant after her latest headline-grabbing s-- stunt – and RadarOnline.com can reveal a 20-year-old adult performer has now publicly questioned whether he could be the father of her apparent baby.
Blue, born Tia Billinger, staged a 400-man "breeding" o--- on February 7 after postponing it from January, saying at the time: "The timing needs to be perfect for this to work. Some things can't be rushed."
'It Could Be Mine'
The stunt involved unprotected s-- with her hundreds of "guests" and was billed as an escalation of her previous claim that she slept with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours – a figure that had already ignited fierce online debate over whether it was mathematically or physically possible.
DNA samples were reportedly collected from participants in advance of Blue's latest stunt, though it remains unclear whether they will be used to establish paternity. Days after the rescheduled event, Blue announced in a video: "Guys, I am definitely pregnant… like, fully pregnant."
She added she would "have to ChatGPT what to do next." Jak White, who took part in the February o--- session, said the reality of Blue's pregnancy only struck him afterwards.
He said: "Like, 'God, she's actually got pregnant from it. Is it mine? Could it be mine? I don't know. It's kind of the question in my head now."
White added: "I don't know. It could be mine."
He also reflected on the atmosphere during the event, saying: "There were a few people that kind of looked as if it was their first time ever having s--… most people were kind of getting on chatting."
A source said the scale of the event meant uncertainty over who may have fathered Blue's baby was inevitable.
They added: "When you have that number of participants in one setting, questions about paternity were always going to arise if a pregnancy occurred. Even with safeguards like collecting DNA samples, the emotional reality hits differently once there is confirmation."
Another insider said White has been grappling with the implications.
They claimed, "Jak is young. Whatever people think about the stunt, the idea that he could potentially be a father has made it suddenly very real for him. It shifts the narrative from spectacle to personal responsibility."
Bonnie Blue 'Not Naive About the Risks'
But skeptics said Blue's claim she is pregnant is likely to be yet another of her online stunts to stay in the headlines. Blue has remained at the center of controversy in recent months, including a reported arrest and deportation from Indonesia.
Despite that, she has continued to pursue increasingly provocative projects, positioning them as both performance and experiment. A source close to her strategy said, "Bonnie anticipated the possibility of pregnancy and prepared accordingly. She was not naive about the risks. But the online reaction and the personal fallout are two very different things."
The insider added, "There is a difference between viral attention and navigating something as life-changing as a pregnancy. Now there are practical questions – medical care, paternity, legal considerations – that move beyond internet discourse."
Blue has built an online persona around shock value and sexual extremity, cultivating a millions-strong following through increasingly audacious stunts. She first drew widespread attention with her claim she had slept with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours – a boast that triggered fierce debate about consent, exploitation, and publicity tactics.
Since then, she has leaned into controversy as a brand strategy, framing her content as a social experiment as much as adult entertainment.
Even a reported arrest and deportation from Indonesia failed to slow her momentum as each escalation appears designed to test both platform limits and public tolerance.