EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue's 'Baby Daddy' Drama Exposed — Meet the Adult Star Who Fears He Could be 'Father' of Her 'Child'

The stunt involved unprotected s-- with her hundreds of "guests" and was billed as an escalation of her previous claim that she slept with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours – a figure that had already ignited fierce online debate over whether it was mathematically or physically possible.

DNA samples were reportedly collected from participants in advance of Blue's latest stunt, though it remains unclear whether they will be used to establish paternity. Days after the rescheduled event, Blue announced in a video: "Guys, I am definitely pregnant… like, fully pregnant."

She added she would "have to ChatGPT what to do next." Jak White, who took part in the February o--- session, said the reality of Blue's pregnancy only struck him afterwards.

He said: "Like, 'God, she's actually got pregnant from it. Is it mine? Could it be mine? I don't know. It's kind of the question in my head now."

White added: "I don't know. It could be mine."