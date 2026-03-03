Your tip
Bill Gates Confirms Affairs with Russian Physicist and Bridge Player — As Billionaire Desperately Tries to Distance Himself From Epstein Despite Appearance in Files

Bill Gates copped to having two separate affairs while married to ex-wife Melinda.

March 3 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

More of disgraced billionaire Bill Gates' cheating ways came to light after he spoke out about his various infidelities with his employees, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a town hall last week with staffers at the Gates Foundation, the Microsoft founder, 70, admitted to two affairs during his marriage to Melinda French Gates – including one with a physicist whom he met on the job.

'I Did Have Affairs'

Bill Gates confessed during a town hall with employees that he had affairs with two Russian women.

Bill's affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova, was brought up in a 2013 email written by convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, which was part of the Department of Justice's latest document drop.

The businessman confessed his fling with Antonova to his employees while revealing he also had a secret romance with another woman.

"I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist whom I met through business activities," he shared about his philandering ways while married to Melinda.

The former couple divorced in 2021 following 27 years of marriage.

'I Did Nothing Illicit'

Photo of Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates claimed he never spent time around the women who were trafficked by Epstein.

Bill told staffers it was a "huge mistake to spend time with Epstein," while insisting he had no involvement in anything illegal.

He elaborated, "To be clear, I never spent any time with victims, the women around him," referring to the late financier's trafficking victims.

“I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” Bill declared.

Bill Gates' Cheating Allegedly Let to an STD

Photo of Bill and Melinda Gates
Source: MEGA

Bill and Melinda Gates divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

As Radar previously reported, Epstein had a saved email draft claiming that Bill allegedly caught a sexually transmitted disease after romps with "Russian girls." The tech mogul allegedly also asked his former pal about getting ahold of antibiotics, according to the bizarre message.

"TO add insult to the injury you them (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your p----," Epstein raged in a July 18, 2013, email.

He went on to fume that he was "dismayed beyond comprehension" by Bill's choice to "disregard our friendship developed over the last 6 years."

The intended recipient was the former tech wiz's then-advisor, Boris Nikolic, though Epstein never hit "send."

Jeffrey Epstein's Bombshell Claims

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein claimed he helped Bill get drugs and arrange trysts.

Epstein penned the emails around the time he resigned from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Though it was kindly suggested that I make a transition to a new position after my six years of service and that Bill would, in his words, give me a generous package, I feel it would be dishonest to myself and my future," he confessed in his unsent letter about Bill's foundation.

Epstein went on to allege that he was a key figure in helping the former software kingpin with his infidelities.

He added in the email, "From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of s-- with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge tournamnts (sic). I feel I owe it to my friends and colleagues to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life."

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on trafficking charges.

