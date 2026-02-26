Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Bill Gates
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Gates' STD Drugs Shame — How Jeffrey Epstein Furiously Accused Microsoft Billionaire of Secretly Giving Wife Melinda Antibiotics After Sordid Russian Mistress Flings

Photos of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill and Meliinda Gates
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein accused Bill Gates of secretly trying to treat his wife with antibiotics following his affairs.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Gates has shockingly admitted to two affairs with Russian women – and RadarOnline.com can reveal fresh disclosures from the Jeffrey Epstein files reveal the late pedophile angrily accused the Microsoft co-founder of secretly seeking antibiotics to give to his then wife, Melinda, after allegedly contracting a sexually transmitted infection.

Microsoft billionaire Gates, 70, addressed the controversy at a twice-yearly town hall meeting with employees of the Gates Foundation following the January 30 release by the US Department of Justice of three million Epstein-related documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Rages At Bill Gates in Email

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bill Gates

Gates admitted to having affairs with a Russian bridge player and a nuclear physicist.

Article continues below advertisement

The document dump includes emails written by Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 in his prison cell from an apparent suicide, as well as photographs of Gates with women whose faces were redacted. Epstein, a convicted s-- offender who served 13 months in jail in 2009 for soliciting prostitution involving a minor, claimed in one message Gates had asked him for antibiotics after sleeping with "Russian girls" – an allegation Gates strongly denied.

But according to The Wall Street Journal, Gates has told staff: "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist whom I met through business activities."

In an email Epstein sent, and which was made public in January, he alleged Gates had contracted an infection while sleeping with "Russian girls" – and sought help concealing it.

"To add insult to the injury, you then implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----," Epstein fumed in the note.

Article continues below advertisement

'Absurd and Completely False'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Epstein's email and Bill Gates
Source: MEGA; DOJ

Epstein claimed in an email that Gates asked him to delete messages regarding an STD.

Article continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for Gates said in January about allegations the tech titan had flings with Russians: "These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates, and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."

At the staff meeting, Gates added: "To be clear, I never spent any time with (Epstein's) victims, the women around him." He added it had been "a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein" and apologized to those affected by his association with the s-- trafficker.

The billionaire also spoke about his ex-wife, Melinda, 61, to whom he was married from 1994 until their divorce in 2021.

"To give her credit, she was always kind of skeptical about the Epstein thing," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bill Gates and Melida Gates
Source: MEGA

Melinda Gates expressed skepticism about her husband’s relationship with Epstein years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

The Gates Foundation, one of the world's largest philanthropic organizations focused on global health and development, confirmed the tenor of the meeting in which Gates addressed his Epstein links.

A statement said: "In the town hall, Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions."

The U.S. Justice Department documents indicate Gates and Epstein met multiple times after Epstein's release from prison in 2009. Photographs contained in the files show Gates in the presence of women, though their identities were obscured.

Reports have stated Gates told staff the images were taken at Epstein's request, with assistants present after meetings.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's Death and Ongoing Reputational Fallout

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Stephen Hawking

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Hawking's Family 'Sickened' DOJ Didn't Redact Image of Genius Flanked by Bikini-Clad 'Carers' From Epstein Files Dump

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Could be Jailed for Same Time as Ghislaine Maxwell If He's Linked to Epstein's U.K. Trafficking

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates
Source: MEGA

The Gates Foundation confirmed the billionaire took full responsibility for his actions.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of s-- trafficking underage girls and died the following month in a Manhattan jail cell. His death was ruled a suicide, though there is a web of theories he was assassinated in prison to stop him sharing the secrets of his network of the world's richest, most powerful, and famous figures.

The Gates Foundation has said it never made any payments to Epstein and has sought to distance its work from the disgraced financier.

Gates, whose net worth has been estimated at around $107billion, has repeatedly acknowledged his association with Epstein damaged his reputation and caused pain to his family, while continuing to deny any knowledge of or involvement in criminal activity.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.