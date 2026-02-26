EXCLUSIVE: Bill Gates' STD Drugs Shame — How Jeffrey Epstein Furiously Accused Microsoft Billionaire of Secretly Giving Wife Melinda Antibiotics After Sordid Russian Mistress Flings

The document dump includes emails written by Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 in his prison cell from an apparent suicide, as well as photographs of Gates with women whose faces were redacted. Epstein, a convicted s-- offender who served 13 months in jail in 2009 for soliciting prostitution involving a minor, claimed in one message Gates had asked him for antibiotics after sleeping with "Russian girls" – an allegation Gates strongly denied.

But according to The Wall Street Journal, Gates has told staff: "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist whom I met through business activities."

In an email Epstein sent, and which was made public in January, he alleged Gates had contracted an infection while sleeping with "Russian girls" – and sought help concealing it.

"To add insult to the injury, you then implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----," Epstein fumed in the note.