EXCLUSIVE: Bill Gates' STD Drugs Shame — How Jeffrey Epstein Furiously Accused Microsoft Billionaire of Secretly Giving Wife Melinda Antibiotics After Sordid Russian Mistress Flings
Feb. 26 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Bill Gates has shockingly admitted to two affairs with Russian women – and RadarOnline.com can reveal fresh disclosures from the Jeffrey Epstein files reveal the late pedophile angrily accused the Microsoft co-founder of secretly seeking antibiotics to give to his then wife, Melinda, after allegedly contracting a sexually transmitted infection.
Microsoft billionaire Gates, 70, addressed the controversy at a twice-yearly town hall meeting with employees of the Gates Foundation following the January 30 release by the US Department of Justice of three million Epstein-related documents.
Epstein Rages At Bill Gates in Email
The document dump includes emails written by Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 in his prison cell from an apparent suicide, as well as photographs of Gates with women whose faces were redacted. Epstein, a convicted s-- offender who served 13 months in jail in 2009 for soliciting prostitution involving a minor, claimed in one message Gates had asked him for antibiotics after sleeping with "Russian girls" – an allegation Gates strongly denied.
But according to The Wall Street Journal, Gates has told staff: "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist whom I met through business activities."
In an email Epstein sent, and which was made public in January, he alleged Gates had contracted an infection while sleeping with "Russian girls" – and sought help concealing it.
"To add insult to the injury, you then implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----," Epstein fumed in the note.
'Absurd and Completely False'
A spokesperson for Gates said in January about allegations the tech titan had flings with Russians: "These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates, and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."
At the staff meeting, Gates added: "To be clear, I never spent any time with (Epstein's) victims, the women around him." He added it had been "a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein" and apologized to those affected by his association with the s-- trafficker.
The billionaire also spoke about his ex-wife, Melinda, 61, to whom he was married from 1994 until their divorce in 2021.
"To give her credit, she was always kind of skeptical about the Epstein thing," he said.
The Gates Foundation, one of the world's largest philanthropic organizations focused on global health and development, confirmed the tenor of the meeting in which Gates addressed his Epstein links.
A statement said: "In the town hall, Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions."
The U.S. Justice Department documents indicate Gates and Epstein met multiple times after Epstein's release from prison in 2009. Photographs contained in the files show Gates in the presence of women, though their identities were obscured.
Reports have stated Gates told staff the images were taken at Epstein's request, with assistants present after meetings.
Epstein's Death and Ongoing Reputational Fallout
Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of s-- trafficking underage girls and died the following month in a Manhattan jail cell. His death was ruled a suicide, though there is a web of theories he was assassinated in prison to stop him sharing the secrets of his network of the world's richest, most powerful, and famous figures.
The Gates Foundation has said it never made any payments to Epstein and has sought to distance its work from the disgraced financier.
Gates, whose net worth has been estimated at around $107billion, has repeatedly acknowledged his association with Epstein damaged his reputation and caused pain to his family, while continuing to deny any knowledge of or involvement in criminal activity.