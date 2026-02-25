'I Did Have Affairs': Bill Gates Admits to Having Flings With 2 Russian Women in Groveling Apology to Staff Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Microsoft co-founder told Gates Foundation staff: "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities."

But he is also understood to have said: "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit.

"To be clear, I never spent any time with the victims, the women around him."

Gates first met Epstein in 2011 after the sex trafficker's prison term and socialised several times with him in the following years.

The pair stayed in contact for a three-year-long period, where they allegedly discussed expanding the Microsoft head’s philanthropic efforts.