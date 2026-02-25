Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bill Gates

'I Did Have Affairs': Bill Gates Admits to Having Flings With 2 Russian Women in Groveling Apology to Staff Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

picture of Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates has admitted to having affairs with two Russian women, while apologizing to staff over his links with Jeffrey Epstein.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Gates has reportedly admitted to having affairs with two Russian women during a grovelling apology to his staff over his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tech billionaire, 70, confessed to his employees he flew on a private jet with the vile pedo and spent time with him in the U.S. and abroad.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Gates Open Up About Affairs?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Bill Gates
Source: MEGA

The tech tycoon came clean about affairs in honest conversation to staff about links with Epstein, insisting he did 'nothing illicit.'

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Microsoft co-founder told Gates Foundation staff: "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities."

But he is also understood to have said: "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit.

"To be clear, I never spent any time with the victims, the women around him."

Gates first met Epstein in 2011 after the sex trafficker's prison term and socialised several times with him in the following years.

The pair stayed in contact for a three-year-long period, where they allegedly discussed expanding the Microsoft head’s philanthropic efforts.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Wife Melinda Was 'Skeptical About Epstein'

picture of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
Source: MEGA

Gates told staff where he traveled with Epstein and ex-wife's opinion of pedo.

Article continues below advertisement

Gates has admitted to having affairs while married to his now ex-wife, Melinda, who filed for divorce in 2021 following a 27-year marriage.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Gates reportedly told staff it was a huge error to be in the company of Epstein.

He also admitted he spent time with Epstein in New York, Germany, France, and Washington, but said he never visited his island, while also revealing his ex-wife was always "skeptical about the Epstein thing."

The reports also claim he apologized for bringing Gates Foundation executives into discussions with the convicted sex offender.

The tech boss reportedly told employees: "I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake I made.

"It definitely is the opposite of the values of the foundation and the goals of the foundation."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Discovered Gates's Affairs

picture of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Gates was keen to point out the women he had affairs with were not Epstein victims.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Megyn Kelly, Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie

Megyn Kelly Insists Missing Nancy Guthrie's Family Members Know More About the 'Abduction' After Savannah's Heartbreaking Video

Photo of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie

'Prepare Emotionally': What Distraught Savannah Guthrie Is Being Told Behind the Scenes — as Search for Missing Mom Drags On

Article continues below advertisement

Gates also claimed Epstein later discovered his two alleged affairs, the report claims.

But he highlighted these affairs did not involve any of Epstein's victims.

Epstein had previously threatened Gates over his relationship with Mila Antonova, a Russian bridge player.

The pedo met Antonova while seeking financial backers for a bridge academy before he paid for her to attend software coding school.

Gates met Antonova in 2010 at a tournament they were playing in.

In a July 4, 2013, email to Boris Nikolic, Gates' chief adviser for science and technology, Epstein named two women with whom he alleged Gates had affairs.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Bill gates
Source: MEGA

Epstein said the woman Gates had affairs with could become 'overnight sensations.'

The pedophile claimed the women risked "becoming overnight sensations."

"Bill risks going from richest man to biggest hypocrite, Melinda a laughing stock, pledges will disappear as a result," Epstein told Nikolic.

Just weeks later, Epstein sent a "resignation" email to himself in which he seemed to be writing as Nikolic.

"During the past few weeks, I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill," the email said.

The email tried to suggest Nikolic had assisted Gates in securing "medication in order to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls."

Nikolic claimed the emails were not written on his behalf or at his request.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.