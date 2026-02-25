'I Did Have Affairs': Bill Gates Admits to Having Flings With 2 Russian Women in Groveling Apology to Staff Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
Feb. 25 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
Bill Gates has reportedly admitted to having affairs with two Russian women during a grovelling apology to his staff over his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tech billionaire, 70, confessed to his employees he flew on a private jet with the vile pedo and spent time with him in the U.S. and abroad.
Why Did Gates Open Up About Affairs?
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Microsoft co-founder told Gates Foundation staff: "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities."
But he is also understood to have said: "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit.
"To be clear, I never spent any time with the victims, the women around him."
Gates first met Epstein in 2011 after the sex trafficker's prison term and socialised several times with him in the following years.
The pair stayed in contact for a three-year-long period, where they allegedly discussed expanding the Microsoft head’s philanthropic efforts.
Ex-Wife Melinda Was 'Skeptical About Epstein'
Gates has admitted to having affairs while married to his now ex-wife, Melinda, who filed for divorce in 2021 following a 27-year marriage.
During the meeting on Tuesday, Gates reportedly told staff it was a huge error to be in the company of Epstein.
He also admitted he spent time with Epstein in New York, Germany, France, and Washington, but said he never visited his island, while also revealing his ex-wife was always "skeptical about the Epstein thing."
The reports also claim he apologized for bringing Gates Foundation executives into discussions with the convicted sex offender.
The tech boss reportedly told employees: "I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake I made.
"It definitely is the opposite of the values of the foundation and the goals of the foundation."
Epstein Discovered Gates's Affairs
Gates also claimed Epstein later discovered his two alleged affairs, the report claims.
But he highlighted these affairs did not involve any of Epstein's victims.
Epstein had previously threatened Gates over his relationship with Mila Antonova, a Russian bridge player.
The pedo met Antonova while seeking financial backers for a bridge academy before he paid for her to attend software coding school.
Gates met Antonova in 2010 at a tournament they were playing in.
In a July 4, 2013, email to Boris Nikolic, Gates' chief adviser for science and technology, Epstein named two women with whom he alleged Gates had affairs.
The pedophile claimed the women risked "becoming overnight sensations."
"Bill risks going from richest man to biggest hypocrite, Melinda a laughing stock, pledges will disappear as a result," Epstein told Nikolic.
Just weeks later, Epstein sent a "resignation" email to himself in which he seemed to be writing as Nikolic.
"During the past few weeks, I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill," the email said.
The email tried to suggest Nikolic had assisted Gates in securing "medication in order to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls."
Nikolic claimed the emails were not written on his behalf or at his request.