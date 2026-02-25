Megyn Kelly Insists Missing Nancy Guthrie's Family Members Know More About the 'Abduction' After Savannah's Heartbreaking Video

As Radar reported, in Savannah's video message, she claimed every day since her mom's been missing has been "agony" and that they are "fearing for and aching for her."

"And most of all, just missing her," she somberly added. "Just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return. And we feel those prayers."

After asking people to continue to pray and noting they "still believe" Nancy may come home, Savannah got a bit more grim, admitting Nancy "may be lost" and "may already be gone."

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she heartbreakingly confessed. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Regardless of what state Nancy is in, Savannah attested they "need to know where she is" and "need her to come home."