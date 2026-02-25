Your tip
Megyn Kelly Insists Missing Nancy Guthrie's Family Members Know More About the 'Abduction' After Savannah's Heartbreaking Video

Composite photo of Megyn Kelly, Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Megyn Kelly admitted it's possible someone 'talked' Savannah Guthrie out of offering $1million early on.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 25 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly has insisted Nancy Guthrie's family members know more about her "abduction" than they've divulged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conservative mouthpiece's bold claim comes after Savannah Guthrie's latest Instagram video, shared on February 24, acknowledging their mother may already be gone.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Kelly pointed out a detail in Savannah Guthrie's video that 'no one' had shared before.

When discussing Savannah's Instagram post on her YouTube channel, Kelly pointed out that Savannah said, "It's day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed."

Kelly noted the detail of Nancy being taken from her bed in the dark was a detail that "no one" had ever said before. Hamilton Security Group founder James Hamilton, who was in conversation with Kelly, agreed with her point.

"I think Savannah knows something that we didn't know, and now we do know that she was taken from her bed," he stated.

Savannah Guthrie's Monetary Offer Was Dissected

Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

A guest on Kelly's show claimed Savannah Guthrie 'knows something that we didn't know' in regard to her mom's case.

In her video message, Savannah also increased the reward to $1million for anyone who came forward with information that would help bring her missing mother home.

Kelly also commented on the timing of the monetary offer, especially with so many days having passed since Nancy disappeared.

"There is also the possibility that the reason somebody close to Savannah talked her out of offering a million dollars early on is they thought somebody might come out of the woodwork and point the finger at them," she noted.

Savannah Guthrie's Heartbreaking Video Message?

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie asked people to continue praying for her mother.

As Radar reported, in Savannah's video message, she claimed every day since her mom's been missing has been "agony" and that they are "fearing for and aching for her."

"And most of all, just missing her," she somberly added. "Just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return. And we feel those prayers."

After asking people to continue to pray and noting they "still believe" Nancy may come home, Savannah got a bit more grim, admitting Nancy "may be lost" and "may already be gone."

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she heartbreakingly confessed. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Regardless of what state Nancy is in, Savannah attested they "need to know where she is" and "need her to come home."

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1. She was last seen the evening prior at her home after having dinner with her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law.

The next morning, Nancy was due to attend a friend's house to watch a live-streamed church service. After she didn't show up and could not able to be reached, her friend phoned Annie.

Once her children arrived at her home, Nancy was already gone, but her personal belongings were left behind.

To date, no suspects have been identified, and the whereabouts of Nancy and her abductor remain unknown.

