Lily Collins
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins Opens Up About Brutal Eating Disorder Battle After Radar Revealed Why Her New Audrey Hepburn Role Has Sparked Anorexia Fears for Star

Photo of Lily Collins
Source: MEGA

Lily Collins has opened up about her struggles with her eating disorder.

March 3 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Lily Collins has described her recovery from an eating disorder as "an ongoing process" – after RadarOnline.com revealed concerns are mounting in Hollywood that her newly signed role as Audrey Hepburn could revive pressure to match the late icon's famously slender frame.

The 36-year-old Emily in Paris star marked Eating Disorder Awareness Week with a candid Instagram post reflecting on her past struggles.

'No One Has to Struggle in Silence or Shame'

Photo of Lily Collins
Source: MEGA

Collins opened up about her eating disorder struggles.

Collins, who previously portrayed a young woman with anorexia in the 2017 film To the Bone, has long spoken about the complexities of recovery. Her comments come as she prepares to take on Hepburn in an upcoming biopic about the Breakfast at Tiffany's legend, a role that industry insiders tell us will bring intense scrutiny of her appearance.

Hepburn, who died in 1993 aged 63, became synonymous with a gamine silhouette that helped define mid-century Hollywood glamour.

In her Instagram message, Collins wrote: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge Eating Disorder Awareness Week... as someone who has struggled with an eating disorder ⁠– and was able to tell the story of so many others like me through my character in To the Bone ⁠– I've always advocated for more awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders so no one has to struggle in silence or shame.

"Recovering looks different for everyone and is an ongoing process, but through the help of organizations like @neda (the National Eating Disorders Association) and films like To the Bone, I've learned to connect with others who share similar experiences and feel less alone."

The Responsibility That Comes With Playing Audrey Hepburn

Photo of Lily Collins
Source: MEGA

It comes as she prepares to play the 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' actress.

Collins added, "Speaking out and opening up about my history with eating disorders was and is one of the most terrifying but rewarding experiences of my life. If every time I share my story, it helps even one person on their recovery journey, it is beyond worth it."

A source close to Collins said, "Lily understands the responsibility that comes with playing Audrey Hepburn. Audrey's image is so ingrained in popular culture – the tiny waist, the ballet flats, the elegance. There is inevitably going to be commentary about whether Lily matches that physically."

The insider added, "That kind of focus can be challenging for anyone, especially someone who has been open about struggling with body image in the past. There's pressure in biopics to visually transform, and with Audrey, that expectation is amplified because her look was so iconic."

Lily Collins and Her Image of 'Perfection' Explained

Photo of Lily Collins
Source: MEGA

The 36-year-old admitted her struggled was tied to 'perfectionism.'

Another industry source said, "Studio executives are aware of the sensitivities. The conversation isn't about asking Lily to change herself – it's about honoring Audrey's spirit. But social media can be unforgiving, and comparisons are inevitable."

Collins previously spoke in detail about the roots of her illness in a 2017 interview.

She said, "I never reached the point where I needed medical attention and went to the hospital, so I never took the time to talk about the facts. You tend to surround yourself with myth when you're going through an eating disorder."

Collins also explained her struggle was tied to control and perfectionism, adding: "When I was younger, I wanted to reach this image of what I thought perfection was, and I equated that with – well, with what you see in the media, you think body shape has a lot do with being perfect. I wanted to control how I got there.

Photo of Lily Collins
Source: MEGA

Collins also confessed her struggled stemmed from wanting to 'feel in control.'

"At that time, I was dealing with high school and relationships, and you're very out of control at that stage in your life," she continued. "How do you feel in control? Well, I controlled how I ate and looked.

"Then, as I grew older, I realized that perfection doesn't exist, and my priorities have shifted because I want a family one day. I don't want these self-imposed issues to affect whether or not I can have kids – because the reality is you can't have children when you're ill like that."

