EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins Opens Up About Brutal Eating Disorder Battle After Radar Revealed Why Her New Audrey Hepburn Role Has Sparked Anorexia Fears for Star

Collins, who previously portrayed a young woman with anorexia in the 2017 film To the Bone, has long spoken about the complexities of recovery. Her comments come as she prepares to take on Hepburn in an upcoming biopic about the Breakfast at Tiffany's legend, a role that industry insiders tell us will bring intense scrutiny of her appearance.

Hepburn, who died in 1993 aged 63, became synonymous with a gamine silhouette that helped define mid-century Hollywood glamour.

In her Instagram message, Collins wrote: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge Eating Disorder Awareness Week... as someone who has struggled with an eating disorder ⁠– and was able to tell the story of so many others like me through my character in To the Bone ⁠– I've always advocated for more awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders so no one has to struggle in silence or shame.

"Recovering looks different for everyone and is an ongoing process, but through the help of organizations like @neda (the National Eating Disorders Association) and films like To the Bone, I've learned to connect with others who share similar experiences and feel less alone."