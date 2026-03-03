Trump V. Megyn Kelly: The Don Hits Back After Podcaster Slams U.S. Attack on Iran — As Prez Rages 'Study Your History Book'
March 3 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
Donald Trump lashed out at on-again, off-again critic Megyn Kelly after she railed against his decision to bomb Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, March 2, the POTUS, 79, suggested the political commentator was not "MAGA," as he claimed his true supporters love "every aspect" of what he's doing.
What Did Megyn Kelly Say About Trump's Attack on Iran
The back-and-forth began earlier this week when Kelly admitted she was not entirely supportive of Operation Epic Fury.
"My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don't think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel," she explained on her SiriusXM show. "Our government's job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It's to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel's war."
While she said she didn't believe Trump wanted the U.S. stuck in a "forever war," she also pointed out that he'd been "all over the board" on how long the attacks would last.
Trump Hits Back at Megyn Kelly
Following Kelly's critical comments, Trump retorted she should "study her history book a little bit."
"Megyn was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time and nothing stopped me," he said during an interview with Fox News. "And so, you know, some people are against – and they always come back. She came all the way back."
"I guess she maybe doesn’t like the idea of this war, but I do because I have to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of the Iranians," added Trump. "I have to do what’s right, number one – and you can’t have Iran getting a nuclear weapon. That’s predominant to me."
Trump Reveals 'Worst-Case Scenario' in Iran
On Tuesday, March 3, Trump appeared confident when he was asked about a potential "worst-case scenario" in the ongoing conflict with Iran.
"Well, I don’t know if this is the worst case. We have them very much beaten militarily from the military standpoint," he told a reporter during a briefing in the Oval Office.
"I guess the worst case would be we do this and then somebody takes over who’s as bad as the previous person, right?" the POTUS added. "That could happen. We don’t want that to happen. That would probably be the worst. You go through this and in five years you realize you put somebody in who is no better. So we’d like to see somebody in there that’s going to bring it back for the people."
Trump Warns U.S. Has 'Virtually Unlimited' Weapons
This comes after Trump bragged about the United States' stockpiles of weapons, claiming he was told the country had a "virtually unlimited supply."
"Wars can be fought 'forever,' and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!)," he wrote in a post shared to Truth Social. "At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be. Much additional high grade weaponry is stored for us in outlying countries."
Trump then took a jab at former President Joe Biden, who he said "spent all of his time, and our Country’s money, giving everything" to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Fortunately, I rebuilt the military in my first term, and continue to do so," he insisted. "The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!!"