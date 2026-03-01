Donald Trump Threatens Iran With 'Force Never Seen Before' After Deadly U.S.–Israel Strikes

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before," Trump wrote. "THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

The president was responding directly to comments from Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who issued his own warning on X late Saturday night.

"YESTERDAY IRAN FIRED MISSILES AT THE UNITED STATES AND ISRAEL, AND THEY DID HURT," Larijani wrote. "TODAY WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT THEY HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE."

The exchange followed a wave of coordinated strikes that have rapidly intensified the standoff between the two nations.