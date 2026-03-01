Your tip
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Threatens Iran With 'Force Never Seen Before' After Deadly U.S.–Israel Strikes

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump threatened massive retaliation against Iran and said U.S. forces destroyed nine Iranian naval ships.

Profile Image

March 1 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Donald Trump dramatically escalated tensions with Iran after issuing a stark warning in the wake of joint U.S.–Israel military strikes early Saturday, February 28, morning, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a fiery Truth Social post shortly after midnight on Sunday, March 1, Trump reacted to threats coming out of Tehran and made clear he was prepared to respond with overwhelming force.

Donald Trump's Threat to Iran

image of Donald Trump warned Iran it would face 'force never seen before' if it retaliates.
Source: mega

Donald Trump warned Iran it would face 'force never seen before' if it retaliates.

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before," Trump wrote. "THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

The president was responding directly to comments from Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who issued his own warning on X late Saturday night.

"YESTERDAY IRAN FIRED MISSILES AT THE UNITED STATES AND ISRAEL, AND THEY DID HURT," Larijani wrote. "TODAY WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT THEY HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE."

The exchange followed a wave of coordinated strikes that have rapidly intensified the standoff between the two nations.

More Military Action

image of The president responded after Iranian officials threatened a massive counterattack.
Source: mega

The president responded after Iranian officials threatened a massive counterattack.

Earlier Saturday, Trump signaled that military action would not stop anytime soon.

He wrote, "The heavy and pinpoint bombing … will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!"

New Update on Iran Naval Forces

image of Iran vowed it would strike back harder than ever following the U.S.–Israel assault.
Source: mega

Iran vowed it would strike back harder than ever following the U.S.–Israel assault.

On the afternoon of March 1, Trump posted again, this time claiming significant damage had already been inflicted on Iran's naval forces.

"I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!" he revealed.

MAGA Fundraiser

image of On March 1, Trump claimed U.S. forces destroyed and sank nine Iranian naval ships.
Source: mega

On March 1, Trump claimed U.S. forces destroyed and sank nine Iranian naval ships.

Trump's Truth Social posts come as the president held a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago for the Republican Party on Saturday night.

Despite the intensifying situation overseas, the party carried on as planned, with people in black-tie attire enjoying cocktails and dinner.

In a clip making the rounds online, Trump was seen wearing a gold tie as he greeted supporters inside a lavish ballroom.

Earlier in the night, he took to the dance floor to "YMCA" and "God Bless the U.S.A.," as the crowd erupted into chants of "USA! USA!"

Tickets for the night reportedly cost guests $1 million.

