MAGA Meltdown: Trump's Base Goes Nuclear After Iran Strikes Spark War Fears
Feb. 28 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Parts of Donald Trump's MAGA base went nuclear over the president's strikes on Iran, claiming he's taking the U.S. to "war" despite his repeated vows not to start more overseas conflicts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The outrage began after the U.S. and Israel launched joint attacks against the bloodthirsty Islamic Regime on February 27, in what the Pentagon called "Operation Epic Fury."
'The Hour of Your Freedom Is at Hand'
Trump made a video address to the people of Iran, urging them to shelter in place while the U.S helped clear the way for opponents to take back their country after Islamists seized power in a violent 1979 revolution.
"The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take," the president urged.
He continued, "This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a President who is giving you what you want."
Tens of thousands of protesters have been slaughtered or disappeared in the country's latest uprising against the oppressive regime, which imposed a total internet blackout to prevent their marches for freedom from being seen.
American Lives 'May Be Lost'
Trump said the mission is to "defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," which he called a "wicked, radical dictatorship" bent on destabilizing the Middle East.
The president admitted that American lives might be lost in the operation.
"I do not make this statement lightly; the Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties — that often happens in war," he confessed.
"But we're doing this not for now. We're doing it for the future, and it is a noble mission."
'NOBODY WANTS THIS WAR'
MAGA was divided over the major combat operations in Iran, as Democrats in Congress went berserk and pushed for a War Powers vote.
"NOBODY WANTS THIS WAR," misogynistic social media influencer Andrew Tate raged.
"Oh, how disgusting. F--- you, Mr. President," alt-right pot-stirrer Milo Yiannopoulos fumed.
However, plenty of conservatives flooded his comments saying otherwise,
One wrote, "Greatest President to EVER walk the Earth. You should take pride in liberating 90 million ppl. While destroying the #1 terror sponsor of the World."
A second told the Brit, "Operations against Iran are probably the only military intervention I have supported since Trump took office. Still support you though, even if I disagree with you on this one."
Democrat Senator Sides With Trump's War With Iran
Several prominent Republican figures also had heavy hearts about the U.S. entering into war.
Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck lamented, "I’ve not changed my mind about Middle East wars. They’ve been killing each other over there for the entirety of human history, and they’ll likely continue to do so forever. While I personally have opposed such a war, I’m 100% rooting for America now and always."
One woman replied to him, "Americans aren’t worried about what happens in the Middle East either, but here we are, watching the warmongers bomb the s-- out of people."
Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman took heat from his party after siding with the Pentagon's move.
He posted a headline that read "Democrats demand war powers vote after U.S. strikes Iran," and noted, "Committed Democrat here. I’m a hard no. My vote is Operation Epic Fury."