EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Real-Life Vietnam Veteran Who Inspired Robert Duvall's Swaggering, Stetson-Sporting Napalm Nut Lt Col Kilgore

But it has now emerged the commander was based on Lt Col John B Stockton, a decorated helicopter squadron leader whose flair for theatrics was as striking as anything on screen.

As Kilgore, Duvall was famously seen on screen leading a helicopter "charge" with Wagner's Ride of the Valkyries blaring from loudspeakers – and delivering the immortal lines: "I love the smell of napalm in the morning. Smells like... victory."

The performance won Duvall a Bafta and a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor and an Oscar nomination. Yet the character's roots lay not in fiction but in the exploits of Stockton, who commanded the 1st Squadron, 9th Air Cavalry Regiment during the early years of the Vietnam conflict. Duvall confirmed in interviews discussing his role he studied accounts of Stockton and similar officers while preparing for the part.

Stockton's appearance and habits were distinctive. Like Kilgore, he wore a black Stetson and cavalry spurs on his boots, carried documents in leather saddlebags, and had his unit's mule, Maggie, smuggled into Vietnam despite a strict "no pets" policy.