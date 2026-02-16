Robert Duvall Dead at 95: Legendary 'Apocalypse Now' and 'Godfather' Actor Dies — As Wife Luciana Pays Tribute to Her 'Beloved Husband' in Emotional Statement
Feb. 16 2026
Robert Duvall, the legendary star of classic movies including The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has died, RadarOnline.com can report.
He was 95 years old.
Words of Love from His Wife
Duvall's wife, Luciana, announced the news on Monday, February 16, on Facebook, writing, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."
She added, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.
"His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.
"Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."
Robert Duvall Had Just Celebrated His Birthday in January
Duvall had just turned 95 on January 5. His wife celebrated his milestone birthday with a touching video tribute featuring black-and-white photos of the star as a child.
Fans celebrated his life and lifetime of work in the comments section.
"He will live on through his body of work," one person shared. "Legends like Robert are immortal because what they leave behind."
Another person commented: "R.I.P. Mr. Duvall. A great actor and an American legend. So many great roles and movies over the years. My late father and I watched Lonesome Dove every time it would be on. Thank you for those times and memories."
A third added, "He finessed every character with excellence. For what greater gift could he have given than to whet the moviegoer’s appetite for the finest in filmmaking?"
A Hollywood Icon
The Best Actor winner for his role as a former country music star in 1983's Tender Mercies was still active in the entertainment world, recently congratulating Tom Cruise on a "well-deserved" Honorary Oscar and sitting down with Billy Bob Thornton, whom Duvall called "an incredible talent and one of the smartest guys I know."
He recently revealed his personal favorite character to play was former Texas Ranger Augustus McCrae in the classic Lonesome Dove.
Duvall said of the adaptation: "It took me 10 days to read Lonesome Dove and 16 weeks to shoot it. Definitely one of the highlights of my life."
His last screen credit came in 2022's The Pale Blue Eye, in which he shared screen time with Christian Bale.
Robert Duvall's Passion Project
But for all his varied roles, Duvall's most personal work may have been 1997's The Apostle, in which he wrote, directed, and starred.
Almost exactly a year ago, Duvall discussed the difficulties he faced in producing his "labor of love," eventually realizing the film would be best in his hands.
"Hollywood usually shows preachers as hucksters and hypocrites, and I was sick and tired of that," he said. "I wanted to show the joy and vitality I had seen with my own eyes and felt in my heart and in my life, the sheer, extraordinary excitement of faith."
He went on: "The story seemed to flow from me. I wrote everywhere, in airports and hotels, on set between scenes, even in meetings."
But when he took his script to Hollywood producers, he was rebuffed with the same response: "Bob, religion is not a subject our audiences want to watch."
So the star footed the bill for the flick himself.
"For years, I wanted to make this," Duvall declared, before boasting: "I'm proud of the film."