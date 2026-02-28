Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Meltdown Fears — Future King 'In Need of Therapy' Over Andrew Windsor Scandal

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William has been allegedly struggling under mounting pressure linked to Andrew’s scandal.

Feb. 28 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Prince William has dramatically admitted he is too unsettled to watch the Bafta-winning Hamnet as the scandal engulfing his uncle intensifies – igniting fears the future King is under mounting emotional strain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Prince of Wales, 43, appeared alongside his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, at the Bafta ceremony at London's Southbank Centre on Sunday, February 22, as headlines were still being dominated by the arrest and 11-hour police questioning of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to alleged information-sharing with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Photo of Prince William and Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Prince William attended the ceremony with Catherine at London’s Southbank Centre.

A total of 10 police forces and agencies are assessing claims connected to Andrew's historic association with the disgraced abuser, who died by an apparent suicide in a New York jail in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Andrew denies all allegations.

Against that backdrop, William acknowledged he was not in the right frame of mind to watch Chloe Zhao's tear-jerking adaptation of Hamnet, which won Outstanding British Film and Best Actress for Jessie Buckley at the Baftas. He said: "I need to be in quite a calm state, and I am not at the moment. I will save it."

While Catherine revealed the Shakespearean drama left her in tears and with "very puffy eyes," William's focus appeared fixed firmly on the institutional fallout from his uncle's arrest. He praised the Bafta Best Film winner, saying: "I have seen One Battle After Another – it was very good."

Source: @bafta/INSTAGRAM

The Prince of Wales presented the BAFTA Fellowship to an exceptional British figure in film.

The Crown Cooperates With Investigators

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William admitted he felt too unsettled to watch 'Hamnet' at the Baftas.

Behind his red-carpet composure, insiders said William is acutely aware he will be central to rebuilding public confidence in the monarchy. His father King Charles III, 77, has pledged cooperation with investigators, saying about the probe into his younger brother: "The law must take its course," while Buckingham Palace has indicated it will provide any relevant files requested by police.

Sources close to palace discussions suggested William's long-term ambition is to reshape the monarchy into what one described as a more "business-like model" once he ascends the throne.

He is said to believe power should be redistributed away from traditional courtiers toward a leaner, more accountable leadership model, mirroring the approach he and Catherine have adopted at their Royal Foundation and within the Duchy of Cornwall, which William took over in 2022.

Personal Toll on the Prince of Wales

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

William acknowledged his current lack of a 'calm state' while headlines dominated the news.

A senior royal insider said: "This has been personally bruising for William. He feels the weight of expectation more than ever, and there is recognition that the pressure is relentless. Some around him quietly think he would benefit from professional support, like therapy, simply to process the enormity of it all."

Another palace source said: "The Prince of Wales understands that trust, once damaged, is not easily restored. He is determined to modernize the institution so that transparency and measurable impact are built into its foundations."

A constitutional observer added: "William's instinct is managerial as much as ceremonial. He wants structures that can withstand scrutiny. The Andrew investigation has reinforced his belief that the monarchy must operate with clearer lines of responsibility."

Photo of Prince William and Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Catherine revealed that the Shakespearean drama Hamnet left her in tears.

A former aide said: "There is genuine concern about the emotional toll this period is taking on William. He is set to carry the expectations of the nation while navigating family turmoil. That combination would test anyone."

William and Catherine are understood to support moves by the government to remove Andrew from the line of succession, where he currently sits at eighth. Police have searched Andrew's former residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor and his current home, Wood Farm at Sandringham, as part of their inquiries.

A palace source added: "For William, the immediate priority remains stability – for his family and for the country –as he gets set to try and establish a future monarchy defined less by tradition alone and more by accountability, purpose and resilience under scrutiny."

