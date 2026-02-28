EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Could Spend Life in Prison After Latest Epstein Files Spark 'Spy' Allegations Against Disgraced Ex-Duke

King Charles, 77, has indicated he would support any investigation.

Unlike the monarch, Andrew does not benefit from sovereign immunity and can be criminally prosecuted.

One legal source said: "If these allegations – which some are already characterizing as 'spy' claims – were proven and demonstrated a deliberate abuse of Andrew's position or the unlawful disclosure of sensitive state material, the consequences could be extraordinarily serious. We are not talking about a minor procedural lapse. If prosecutors concluded that classified or strategically important information had been shared in a way that endangered national interests, the sentencing framework allows for the most severe punishments available under English law."

In the most extreme and aggravated scenario, it could extend to life imprisonment.

"Now, that represents the absolute ceiling and would depend on the scale of the breach, the intent behind it, and the measurable harm caused. But the fact that such a sentence is even within the realm of possibility highlights how grave these accusations are. It reflects the level of trust placed in someone occupying that role – and the potential fallout if that trust were fundamentally violated."