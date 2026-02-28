EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Having Their Royal Titles Stripped Away in Wake of Andrew Windsor's Epstein Probe Arrest
Feb. 28 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing the prospect of losing their royal titles as King Charles weighs sweeping reforms in the wake of Prince Andrew's arrest over alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, and Duchess of Sussex, 44, who infamously stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and now live in California with their two children, could be caught in what insiders describe as a seismic restructuring of the monarchy.
It follows the arrest of the former Prince Andrew, 66, who was taken into police custody last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his historic association with Epstein. Detectives are reportedly examining links between Andrew and the convicted s-- offender dating back 15 years.
Royal biographer Andrew Lownie has stated he believes the fallout could extend well beyond Andrew himself. Lownie declared: "(There needs to be) more transparency about records and finances, and I think we may well see some moves to remove titles from anyone who isn't in an active working role. So, I think (the royal family is) going to deal with the Andrew and Harry problem at the same time."
The 'Andrew Files' Order
Charles, 77, is understood to have ordered palace staff to hand over internal documents – dubbed the "Andrew files" – to investigators.
The move has prompted concern among some former officials that previously unexamined decisions taken during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign could come under scrutiny. The late monarch died in 2022, aged 96.
One former courtier said: "What investigators may ultimately have to untangle is whether certain matters were actively concealed, or whether they were simply allowed to drift because no one felt able – or willing – to challenge decisions made under the Queen's watch. There's a crucial distinction between a deliberate cover-up and a culture of deference that discouraged scrutiny."
The former aide added, "For years, difficult issues were quietly parked rather than rigorously examined. Lines of inquiry that might have caused embarrassment were not pursued with any urgency. It wasn't necessarily a coordinated effort to hide wrongdoing, but there was an unspoken understanding that some subjects were better left untouched."
King Charles 'Determined' to Protect the Royal Family
While neither Charles nor Prince William, 43, is believed to have been involved in decisions relating to Andrew's earlier public roles, the King is said by one source to be "more determined than ever" to protect the royal family's long-term credibility in the face of Andrew's scandal and arrest.
Sources close to ongoing palace discussions suggested any reform package for the monarchy could formalize a slimmed-down institution, limiting titles and privileges to active working members.
Sources also indicated the Sussex titles held by Harry and Markle – even though they are largely ceremonial – could be reviewed as part of a broader reset of the entire royal family.
A senior palace aide told us: "The underlying principle here is accountability. Titles were historically tied to service – to visible, ongoing work carried out in support of the Crown and the country. When that public role falls away, it inevitably raises questions about whether the status attached to it should remain indefinitely."
The aide added, "There is a growing view that royal rank cannot simply exist in a vacuum. If an individual is pursuing a wholly private life, particularly overseas and outside the framework of official duties, the justification for maintaining that title becomes increasingly difficult to defend in the eyes of both the institution and the public."
A constitutional expert noted: "Discussions about streamlining the monarchy and redefining who qualifies as a working royal were already underway, but Andrew's arrest has dramatically intensified the urgency. What may once have been a gradual evolution is now being treated as an immediate priority."
The Major Issues with Removing Titles Explained
The expert added, "For the King, this is about visibly aligning the institution with contemporary expectations of transparency and responsibility. "If titles are reserved strictly for those carrying out official duties, it would mark a decisive shift – and a very public statement that status within the royal family is conditional on service, not simply birthright."
And a former palace communications adviser said: "There is a growing recognition within royal circles that hesitation would be damaging. The institution understands it cannot appear passive or reactive – it has to show that it is prepared to take firm, visible steps when serious issues arise."
The adviser added, "Public expectations have evolved significantly in recent years. People want openness, clear accountability, and meaningful repercussions where appropriate. "Anything less risks being interpreted as complacency. In the current climate, transparency and tangible action are no longer optional – they are essential to maintaining trust."
A government source familiar with royal protocol discussions also said: "From a legal standpoint, removing titles involves layers of parliamentary procedure and constitutional nuance, so it is far from straightforward. That said, it is entirely within the realm of possibility if there is sufficient political and institutional will."
The insider noted: "How it is presented to the public will be just as important as the legal mechanism itself. "If the changes are positioned as part of a broader effort to modernize and streamline the monarchy – rather than as a targeted sanction against specific individuals – it could redefine the structure of the royal family for decades to come."
Harry and Markle have previously spoken about their strained relationship with the royal family, but have retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles despite relocating to the United States. Any move to remove them would require parliamentary involvement.
As police continue to probe Andrew, attention remains fixed on how far the King is willing to go in redefining what it means to be royal in modern Britain – and who gets to keep their titles.