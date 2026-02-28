EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Having Their Royal Titles Stripped Away in Wake of Andrew Windsor's Epstein Probe Arrest

The expert added, "For the King, this is about visibly aligning the institution with contemporary expectations of transparency and responsibility. "If titles are reserved strictly for those carrying out official duties, it would mark a decisive shift – and a very public statement that status within the royal family is conditional on service, not simply birthright."

And a former palace communications adviser said: "There is a growing recognition within royal circles that hesitation would be damaging. The institution understands it cannot appear passive or reactive – it has to show that it is prepared to take firm, visible steps when serious issues arise."

The adviser added, "Public expectations have evolved significantly in recent years. People want openness, clear accountability, and meaningful repercussions where appropriate. "Anything less risks being interpreted as complacency. In the current climate, transparency and tangible action are no longer optional – they are essential to maintaining trust."

A government source familiar with royal protocol discussions also said: "From a legal standpoint, removing titles involves layers of parliamentary procedure and constitutional nuance, so it is far from straightforward. That said, it is entirely within the realm of possibility if there is sufficient political and institutional will."

The insider noted: "How it is presented to the public will be just as important as the legal mechanism itself. "If the changes are positioned as part of a broader effort to modernize and streamline the monarchy – rather than as a targeted sanction against specific individuals – it could redefine the structure of the royal family for decades to come."

Harry and Markle have previously spoken about their strained relationship with the royal family, but have retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles despite relocating to the United States. Any move to remove them would require parliamentary involvement.

As police continue to probe Andrew, attention remains fixed on how far the King is willing to go in redefining what it means to be royal in modern Britain – and who gets to keep their titles.