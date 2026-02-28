EXCLUSIVE: Taxi for Colbert — How CBS Bosses are 'Counting the Minutes Until Sinking Star Stephen Finally Leaves the Building'

Late-Night talk host Stephen Colbert is stinking up CBS with dismal ratings as he prepares for the end of his 10-year tenure – and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal his bosses are counting the days until he's out while telling him not to let the door whack his behind on the way out.

The series finale of The Late Show is set for Thursday, May 21, and it can't come too soon for CBS bigwigs who note that the comic, who first began in 2015, is facing his worst January ratings in the 25-to-54 age group ever, with just 285,000 viewers.