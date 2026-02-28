Your tip
Stephen Colbert
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taxi for Colbert — How CBS Bosses are 'Counting the Minutes Until Sinking Star Stephen Finally Leaves the Building'

cbs bosses counting minutes stephen colbert exit
Source: MEGA

CBS bosses are counting minutes until Stephen Colbert exits as ratings woes fuel tension.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 28 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Late-Night talk host Stephen Colbert is stinking up CBS with dismal ratings as he prepares for the end of his 10-year tenure – and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal his bosses are counting the days until he's out while telling him not to let the door whack his behind on the way out.

The series finale of The Late Show is set for Thursday, May 21, and it can't come too soon for CBS bigwigs who note that the comic, who first began in 2015, is facing his worst January ratings in the 25-to-54 age group ever, with just 285,000 viewers.

Colbert's Ego Grates Network Insiders

An insider said CBS bosses feel 'the final show can't come soon enough' for Stephen Colbert.
Source: MEGA

Some critics speculate that the politically left-leaning Colbert only attracts viewers on the coasts while ignoring middle America, and network honchos reportedly can't wait for his exit.

"The final show can't come soon enough for most folks at the network," said an insider. "They're sick to the back teeth of Colbert's raging ego, his constant attention-seeking and petty histrionics.

"The feeling's pretty mutual to be fair, as Stephen's only going through the motions at this point. But that makes for a lousy vibe and it's doing nothing to improve the shattered morale of his employees – most of whom will be out of a job soon enough, no thanks to him."

Host Talks Team as Exit Looms

Colbert told Seth Meyers, 'the people I do it with' are his favorite part of the job.
Source: MEGA

Ironically, Colbert, 61, recently told talk host Seth Meyers that the favorite part of his job is "the people I do it with," some of whom have been with him since the start.

"But it's really the people," he said. "That's really what I care about. That's really what I'm going to miss more than anything."

Meanwhile, some believe Colbert is not doing his best on purpose as the end nears.

Ratings Tank Justify Network Axe

Network sources claimed Colbert's declining ratings justify cutting ties with 'The Late Show.'
Source: MEGA

The insider said: "The fact his ratings are in the pan does justify the decision to cut ties.

"But it also means a sharp decline in revenue and there are some folks at the network who are flat-out accusing Stephen of sabotaging the show on his way out the door.

"Whatever his motive, the next few months can't pass soon enough."

