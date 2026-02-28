EXCLUSIVE: Monica Lewinsky Blasts Bill Clinton By Raging Their Fling Was 'Gross Abuse of Power'

Miffed Monica Lewinsky blasted ex-President Bill Clinton for his "gross abuse of power" for luring her into a secret affair during the 1990s while she was a 20-something intern in the married horndog's White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now 52, Lewinsky had long maintained that her fling with the shameless skirt-chaser, who is 27 years her senior, was consensual.

But, she admitted: "The farther away you get from something, the more mature you get and the more healed you get, and as the world changes, you start to see something differently.

"And this was a gross abuse of power. Full stop."