Monica Lewinsky
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Monica Lewinsky Blasts Bill Clinton By Raging Their Fling Was 'Gross Abuse of Power'

monica lewinsky bill clinton affair gross abuse power
Source: MEGA

Monica Lewinsky said Bill Clinton's affair was a gross abuse of power during his presidency.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 28 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Miffed Monica Lewinsky blasted ex-President Bill Clinton for his "gross abuse of power" for luring her into a secret affair during the 1990s while she was a 20-something intern in the married horndog's White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now 52, Lewinsky had long maintained that her fling with the shameless skirt-chaser, who is 27 years her senior, was consensual.

But, she admitted: "The farther away you get from something, the more mature you get and the more healed you get, and as the world changes, you start to see something differently.

"And this was a gross abuse of power. Full stop."

Article continues below advertisement

Lewinsky Reflects on Painful Past

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton was accused by Monica Lewinsky of a 'gross abuse of power' stemming from their 1990s White House affair.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Lewinsky acknowledges that she made mistakes – and some wrong choices – when she was a lovestruck young adult.

Lewinsky has spent decades dealing with the notoriety and fallout after the infamous 480-page report detailed the duo's every illicit encounter.

Clinton, who once declared, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman," was ultimately impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for his efforts to conceal their relationship.

The anti-bullying advocate and podcaster confided in the aftermath, she considered suicide, her father considered jumping off a balcony and her mother suffered a nervous breakdown.

Article continues below advertisement

Public Humiliation Nearly Broke Her

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton was mentioned by Lewinsky as media attention around the scandal has less impact on her decades later.

Article continues below advertisement

"The public humiliation was excruciating; life was almost unbearable," Lewinsky recalled.

Since then, she's enlisted multiple therapists, including a somatic therapist and a trauma therapist, and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Lewinsky said nowadays whenever Bill – and his wife of 50 years, failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton – hit the headlines, "it matters less."

But she bellyaches about Bill, 79, seemingly walking away from the scandal unscathed.

Article continues below advertisement

Three Decades of Silence

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

A report detailed the affair and led to Bill's impeachment on perjury and obstruction charges.

"I haven't spoken to him in almost 30 years, and I don't know what his internal landscape is," Lewinsky said. "I think he escaped a lot more than I did."

Yet she added: "I could so easily have ended up a bitter person and shut down, and I'm so lucky that I'm not. I still have love in my heart."

