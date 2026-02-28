EXCLUSIVE: Monica Lewinsky Blasts Bill Clinton By Raging Their Fling Was 'Gross Abuse of Power'
Feb. 28 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Miffed Monica Lewinsky blasted ex-President Bill Clinton for his "gross abuse of power" for luring her into a secret affair during the 1990s while she was a 20-something intern in the married horndog's White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now 52, Lewinsky had long maintained that her fling with the shameless skirt-chaser, who is 27 years her senior, was consensual.
But, she admitted: "The farther away you get from something, the more mature you get and the more healed you get, and as the world changes, you start to see something differently.
"And this was a gross abuse of power. Full stop."
Lewinsky Reflects on Painful Past
Still, Lewinsky acknowledges that she made mistakes – and some wrong choices – when she was a lovestruck young adult.
Lewinsky has spent decades dealing with the notoriety and fallout after the infamous 480-page report detailed the duo's every illicit encounter.
Clinton, who once declared, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman," was ultimately impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for his efforts to conceal their relationship.
The anti-bullying advocate and podcaster confided in the aftermath, she considered suicide, her father considered jumping off a balcony and her mother suffered a nervous breakdown.
Public Humiliation Nearly Broke Her
"The public humiliation was excruciating; life was almost unbearable," Lewinsky recalled.
Since then, she's enlisted multiple therapists, including a somatic therapist and a trauma therapist, and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Lewinsky said nowadays whenever Bill – and his wife of 50 years, failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton – hit the headlines, "it matters less."
But she bellyaches about Bill, 79, seemingly walking away from the scandal unscathed.
Three Decades of Silence
"I haven't spoken to him in almost 30 years, and I don't know what his internal landscape is," Lewinsky said. "I think he escaped a lot more than I did."
Yet she added: "I could so easily have ended up a bitter person and shut down, and I'm so lucky that I'm not. I still have love in my heart."