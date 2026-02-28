Your tip
RadarOnline
J.D. Vance
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: J.D. Vance Divorce Drama — How Veep and Wife Usha's News They Are Expecting Fourth Child Saved Their Marriage

J.D. Vance's divorce drama eases as Isha's pregnancy news helps steady their crisis-hit marriage.
J.D. Vance's divorce drama eases as Isha's pregnancy news helps steady their crisis-hit marriage.

Feb. 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Vice President J.D. Vance and wife, Usha, are expecting their fourth child – and political insiders say the unexpected news has saved the couple's "tough" marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The second lady's social media account recently shared she and her hubby are "looking forward to the arrival of a son in late July."

The Vances met while attending Yale Law School, married in 2014 and are parents to Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4.

Pregnancy Puts Marriage in Perspective

An insider said the pregnancy helped J.D. Vance and Usha refocus on family after strain from global political spotlight.
An insider said the pregnancy helped J.D. Vance and Usha refocus on family after strain from global political spotlight.

"J.D. and Usha are soul mates and true partners in everything they do – and they're devoted to their children," an insider confided.

"But being thrust into the global spotlight has been tough on their marriage. This pregnancy has helped them refocus on what's most important – family. It's put everything into perspective."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the pair's marriage was scrutinized after Erika Kirk – whose husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated in September – shared an emotional hug with the 41-year-old politician at the opening night address for a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Oct. 29.

Flirty Hug Sparks Marriage Whispers

Erika Kirk dismissed rumors of impropriety after an emotional hug with J.D. Vance at a Turning Point USA event.
Erika Kirk dismissed rumors of impropriety after an emotional hug with J.D. Vance at a Turning Point USA event.

Sources had characterized the exchange as "flirty," but the brave widow, 37, dismissed the mean-spirited rumors by saying: "Oh my gosh, please! Anyone who knows me knows I hug ... And those hating on a hug probably need a hug themselves. I'll give you a free hug anytime. My love language is touch."

Then eagle-eyed observers noted on Nov. 19 Usha wasn't wearing her wedding band while visiting the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., with first lady Melania Trump, triggering more talk of trouble between the veep and his spouse.

A spokesperson for the 40-year-old lawyer poo-poohed the gossip by explaining Usha is "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."

Veep Admits Spotlight Strain

Donald Trump said his second-in-command's marriage remains strong despite the pressures of a high-profile role.
Donald Trump said his second-in-command's marriage remains strong despite the pressures of a high-profile role.

President Donald Trump's second in command shares that his and Usha's marriage is "as strong as it's ever been," but has confessed his new high-profile role has been "difficult" for his family.

Normally private, Usha recently opened up about her life, admitting: "There are things that I miss and things that I'm excited to have moved on from."

The insider said: "Nothing gives the Vances more joy than family. This pregnancy is a blessing."

