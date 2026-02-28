EXCLUSIVE: J.D. Vance Divorce Drama — How Veep and Wife Usha's News They Are Expecting Fourth Child Saved Their Marriage

Vice President J.D. Vance and wife, Usha, are expecting their fourth child – and political insiders say the unexpected news has saved the couple's "tough" marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The second lady's social media account recently shared she and her hubby are "looking forward to the arrival of a son in late July."

The Vances met while attending Yale Law School, married in 2014 and are parents to Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4.